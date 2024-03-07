15 People Shared Satisfying Stories of Their Petty Revenge

Curiosities
13 hours ago

«Revenge is a dish best served cold,» is a line uttered by one of the most iconic Star Trek villains. It’s associated with the fierce yet principled Klingon race, who find satisfaction in seeking revenge when it catches their adversaries off guard. While this approach may hold merit, there’s also a certain satisfaction in serving revenge in a more immature manner. You may read some of such stories in our article.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

From this compilation, we can assume that there are a lot of people who can manipulate us to get what they want. Sometimes such manipulations can take the form of simple favor and go unnoticed. Here are 9 tricks that will help you to observe it and fight back.

Preview photo credit Unknown author / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads