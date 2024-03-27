12+ True Stories With the Most Eerie Twists

The most chilling moments are those that defy logic or reason. These peculiar occurrences carry an enigmatic aura that lingers in our thoughts long after they occur. The stories compiled here are real experiences shared by people online, and these eerie memories continue to haunt them to this day.

  • It was 11:00 pm, and my friend and I were closing the pizza shop where we worked. When we walked out to her car, there was an old lady sitting there. My friend asked her, «Can I help you?» The old lady said, «I just need a ride home.» So we told her that we just had to go back inside and call our moms to tell them we’ll be late.
    We went back inside the store, locked the door, and called the police. Within 10 minutes, the police were there, arresting her. Turns out, «she» was actually a 47-year-old man dressed up as an old lady. They found dangerous things with him. © xtinaxtina18 / Reddit
  • The knife I usually kept under my pillow was on my chest, facing upwards perfectly straight, under my covers. © dms6598 / Reddit
  • I had a stalker in college. I had to move dorm rooms and buildings four times in the middle of the night. Friends would help me get to my dorm by pretending we were going to theirs and making sure no one was around when I’d go into mine. He found two of the dorms and left notes in my room. It’s been over 11 years, and I live in a completely different state, but every once in a while, I get the feeling I’m being watched and panic. © RavenSkye86 / Reddit
  • My ex-girlfriend and I were talking in our bedroom, which was connected to a bathroom. The sink was right in front of the foot of the bed. While we were talking, the faucet turned itself on one night. I’m a plumber by trade, and I know that doesn’t just happen. © InMemoryofJekPorkins / Reddit
  • When I was a young teen, probably 12 or 13, I was walking to a friend’s house, and a guy driving by slowed down and took pictures of me out his window. Then he just drove off. Never did find out why. © kjkend / Reddit
  • I received a phone call from my childhood phone number (which hadn’t been ours for many years at this point) on my cell phone years later. I answered it, and there was dead air. When I called it back, it said the number was disconnected. © savannnahbananaa / Reddit
  • While I was swimming, I randomly got grabbed by the ankle and pulled downwards. I managed to escape, and immediately thought it was my sister playing games with me. However, when I surfaced, she was nowhere to be seen, and when I called for her, she was on the other side of the pool.
    I looked around for anyone else, but there was no one within a good 10 feet, and no sign that anyone had rushed away. I had surfaced really quickly, so unless they could swim 10 feet in like 2 seconds, I wouldn’t have missed them. Still weirds me out. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • Waiting at the bus stop with my classmates after school when I was 10 years old, only to have a strange man pull up in his car across the street, start honking the horn, and yell my name repeatedly. I ignored him, and eventually, he gave up and drove away. My classmates asked me if I knew who it was, but I said I had no idea, and they looked spooked. To this day, I still have no idea who it could have been. © laluneetleloup / Reddit
  • One weekend, my family and I went on a 2-hour-long trip. Before we left, my dad left one of his phones on a table next to his bed. When we got home, the phone was on the floor, one meter from the table my dad left it on. © Slightly_Default / Reddit
  • When I was a teenager, we lived in an old mansion built in the 1850s. One night, I woke to see a woman entering my room as clear as day, dressed in the fashion of the day. I just freaked out and turned toward the wall, then decided I was going to look back, and if she was still there, I’d scream (not sure why I thought this was a solution!). She was not.
    Then my alarm went off...at 2 am. I assume it was just my half-awake mind, but in 60+ years, nothing like this ever happened again. She was actually quite pretty, and it didn’t really feel threatening; it was scary at the time, but I didn’t find myself bothered about it. © bdbr / Reddit
  • My seventh-grade boyfriend used to walk halfway across town at 2-3 am to watch me sleep from my bedroom window. Sometimes I swear I can still see his face. © WheresMyShampoo / Reddit
  • When I was a kid, I came home from school, and no one was home, which was normal. Pretty much immediately as I stepped in, the radio started loudly blasting from the speakers we had. It startled me, so I screamed and ran outside.
    After I got back in, it had stopped. How did it start and stop on its own? I still think about it to this day. © mikemikebungee / Reddit
  • My family moved to Indianapolis when I was in 2nd grade. At one point, I was watching TV, and a weather alert popped up that showed the radar and different shades of green for the amount of rain and tornado danger areas. I looked outside, and the sky was the same shade of green as the weather radar. Subsequent winds shook the house vigorously, and I was convinced a tornado was going to obliterate the house. © Unknown author / Reddit

Discovering unsettling secrets and eerie truths can deeply impact us, especially when they involve our loved ones. The shocking revelations in this article have left the people who shared them bewildered and struggling to grasp the truth, even to this day.

