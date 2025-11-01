What a BEAUTIFUL KITTY, looks like my WHODINI, only about ten pounds lighter.
15 People Who Didn’t Want a Cat but Were Chosen by Fate Anyway
It’s generally believed that it’s a person’s choice whether or not to get a pet. However, that’s not always the case. Sometimes, furry friends burst into our lives uninvited, especially cats.
That’s exactly what happened to the heroes of our article. These whiskered, striped companions just crossed their paths and scratched their way into their hearts.
1. When fate delivers kittens and a husband too:
- One day I’m walking through the parking, and I’m in an amazing mood. Suddenly, a good-looking guy appears and stares at me in amazement. I think to myself, “Sure, I’m looking great.”
I walk by, and there’s a box of kittens that have just opened their eyes. I stop, frantically trying to figure out what to do. And then I realize that the whole time, the guy and I are just staring at each other.
I ask, “What are we going to do with the kittens?” He says he would take them, but he works a lot and won’t have time to feed them. At that time, I was out of work, but also low on money.
So we took them to my place, and on the way, he bought formula, a bottle, and a warming pad for them. I fed them, and he would come by occasionally to look at them and buy everything they needed. That’s how I met my future husband.
The kittens grew up to be wonderful; we gave 2 to friends and kept one for ourselves.
2. Was coming back from work, saw a kitten. My heart skipped a beat, I couldn’t just leave it alone. This was how my sleepless nights began.
I wake up 4–5 times a night to feed it. Belly massage. Washing. Changing sheets. I never wanted a cat, not now, not in the future. And if I ever thought of getting one, I wanted it to be a specific breed.
But fate had other plans. Although it’s only been 4 days, I already know that this is my cat, and I don’t need another. It’s true what they say, you don’t choose a cat, the cat chooses you.
3. 5 years ago, my dog brought a cat home from the dump and refused to give it back. That was our third cat.
4. Mochi, our rescue kitty, admiring my wife
5. When happiness literally falls at your feet:
- I went out to the store once, bought so much that I could barely carry it all, and I was on my way home. And right at the entrance, a kitten with sick eyes ran up to me. I looked at him, and he looked at me.
He showed up at a very inconvenient moment because I had a ton of things to do, but I couldn’t just leave. He was so tiny and skinny. I picked him up, took the groceries home, and went to the vet. They prescribed him treatment and feeding every 3–4 hours. Well, I had to take care of him.
And he turned out to be such a smart little guy! He quickly learned to eat on his own, and his eyes cleared up the very next day. He grew into a very big guy over time. Now he’s my beloved cat, Sammy.
6. 7 years ago, I wasn’t even a cat person. Then a gray fluffball hugged me and refused to let go. The rest is history.
- Everyone is a cat person; some just haven’t met their cat yet. © OldSpiceOdorBlock / Reddit
7. My mom really wanted to get a kitten, but dad was absolutely against it. So one day, my daughter and I were driving home.
We stopped at a traffic light and saw a kitten by the roadside, it was running around and crying. My daughter caught it, turns out it was a female kitty. We took her to my parents’.
Guess who is now utterly smitten with her? Who can’t get enough of her? Who buys her everything? Who plays with her all the time? Of course, it’s dad.
8. I found this beauty in the trash 3 months ago. She was about a week old. She just saves me, I’ve been so happy since we found each other.
9. A cat can do everything for its owner!
- My cat Moses hates being cuddled, sitting on laps, or being petted. And that’s why I got a cat in the first place! I decided to lay it all out to him, saying, “Why don’t you love me? Should I get another cat?” He looked at me with disdain and disappeared.
But then, at the end of one of his outings, he dragged in a teenage kitten by the scruff. Dropped it at my feet and went off to sleep. What could I do? I kept it.
And this one’s such a purr machine, such a cuddler! Apparently, Moses decided it was easier to buy me off. © Not everyone will understand / VK
10. My dad and the cat he didn’t like at first
- I bet he bought her this cute collar! Ha-ha! © ****atthethriftstore / Reddit
11. I took a kitten from the vet clinic where I worked. Got kicked out of my rented apartment because of it. I had to return to my hometown to my parents’ house, but with a cat.
12. One morning I saw this little one outside the window. He was hungry, dirty, and crying.
I just had to take him in. He even won over my boyfriend, who wasn’t a cat person. Now Yuki can’t sleep without his human and loves a fluffy blanket.
13. My husband and I decided to give his mom a ’gift’ — a cat. You know, so she wouldn’t feel lonely. We found a stray kitten on the street and took it to my mother-in-law, and she raised it.
It’s been almost 5 years since then. She adores him. She says, “I nursed him back to health, and now he ’nurses’ me. You gave me a therapeutic cat!”
Well, if he’s therapeutic, then so be it. The main thing is that everyone’s happy now.
14. My husband always said he wasn’t a cat person, until this cat came along. They love to cuddle.
15. What a twist!
- My husband started staying late at work, texting someone. One day, he brought home a cat. Supposedly he rescued her from some dogs. But she was obviously a house cat.
I freaked out and took his phone while he was in the shower. I opened the messages and was stunned. It turned out he had come across a post asking for help with this cat's treatment. She looked very much like the one he had as a child.
He sent some money, then started following her recovery. Eventually, he began visiting her at the shelter and fell in love with her completely. And then he took her home.
He was afraid to tell me the truth, since we already have 3 cats. I scolded him for lying, but of course, we kept the cat. This stunning beauty is now ruling over the other cats.
