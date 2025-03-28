15 People Who Expected Ordinary Service, but Got a Really Cool Experience
We know the feeling of expecting decent service when we visit a restaurant, shop, hotel and even a public restroom. But some businesses and public service providers go beyond any expectations.
In these stories, you'll meet 15 people who walked in expecting good service—but walked out with unforgettable experiences that left them in awe. From surprise upgrades to personal touches that made them feel like VIPs, these folks found themselves on the receiving end of something extraordinary. And in the bonus section you'll find a heartfelt story of a depressed woman and a cool stylist that helped her feel alive again.
1. This elevator in Japan has an emergency toilet.
2. Amsterdam has urinals out in the open on this public street, but there's a twist.
- "It's an artwork, but you can use it. Pee in our urinals while enjoying the hypnotizing videos by Kamiel Rongen. We are happy to collect your fluid contribution and create a powerful fertilizer for our park.
Five urinals and five video screens are placed against the façade of the Mediamatic Biotoop. The screens display audiovisual artworks created by Kamiel Rongen and with the urinals, we collect the urine kindly donated by visitors." © Valid_Username_56 / Reddit
3. Train seats in Japan facing outwards so you can see the scenery
4. In Amsterdam, you can spot these little ‘menstruation stations’ where anyone in need can grab tampons, napkins, and cups for free.
5. My hotel in China has a card to give to a taxi driver so you can find your way back.
6. The car I took in Beijing had a plant in it for air quality improvement!
7. Door knob is higher at the doctor’s office to prevent kids from escaping.
8. Had to pay 50 cent to use the restroom, but there is a cutout for kids to use it free.
9. Mall restroom in Tokyo has a holder to put your baby in while you use the stall.
10. These nail rings that let you see what your nails would look like if you painted them.
11. In Germany, we have "puke sinks" in some public places.
12. My mom's dentist office has therapy dogs for nervous patients like her.
13. The female restrooms in this office require an access code.
14. A soccer urinal game in restaurant in Germany
15. This cafe near my office offers a special red light therapy and collagen smoothies.
BONUS: (Edited) Depression Hair - before and after. Found the most amazing and sympathetic stylist on earth.
I just wanted to share. November has been such a complete mess - globally, medically, workwise, personally, etc. that I ended up neglecting myself pretty badly. My waist-length hair looked like pic 1 after about two weeks stuck in bed crying. Yikes. I was about to go 2007 Britney on it, but my bestie posted on a FB women's group to see if anyone could help.
"She spent five hours and probably enough Amika to negate her (shockingly reasonable) fee and turned the abomination into the cute lil layered number in pic 2.
I'm feeling so much joy right now, feeling like a real person again, and I guess I wanted to share some of my happiness with complete strangers!
If y'all could do me a big favor and have a marvelous day, I sure would appreciate it."
And here are some stunning stories of people who were utterly amazed by the service they got, and they will definitely return to these places again and again.