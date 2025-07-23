15+ People Who Found the Wildest Stuff Washed Ashore

The ocean is full of mysteries, both living and lost. From bizarre marine creatures to forgotten cargo and century-old relics, its shores often become the final stop for the most unexpected things. Over time, nature and saltwater distort the original, turning the ordinary into the unrecognizable. Here are 17 of the wildest, weirdest, and most jaw-dropping things people have stumbled upon washed ashore, proof that a day at the beach can bring way more than just the sun and the sand.

“Seeing a bunch of these on the beach in Southern California.”

By-the-wind-sailor. It’s a hydrozoan that floats on the ocean. They actually have a little flap on top that acts as a sail. The wind probably blew it onto the beach, it happens a lot.

© Alarmed_Guarantee140 / Reddit

© Alarmed_Guarantee140 / Reddit Velella velella; indeed a type of jellyfish. © rara2591 / Reddit

“About 1 meter long, found ashore on the beach in Spain.”

“I found this thing on the beach, but I haven’t seen anything like it in real life or online before.”

Weird creature. It’s a pin cushion starfish, btw. Never seen anything like it. © TacticalFailure1 / Reddit

I was curious why it evolved this way. Apparently, its rounded, cushion-like body makes it harder for predators (like fish or sea stars that prey on other echinoderms) to grab or flip it over. Unlike the classic starfish, it doesn’t have long arms that can be easily attacked or injured. © bloop1boop / Reddit

“Found thousands of these things right along the shore. They have little fins, tails with a little red end and what looks like two eyes. What is this thing?”

“Curious beach goers have been asking, ‘What are these little orange creatures on the beach?’” The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island posted recently on Facebook. “Answer: They’re naked sea butterflies, a species of sea snail which lacks a shell and lives in cold water.”

Clione limacina, known as “naked sea butterflies” or “sea angels,” can wash up on Outer Banks beaches when wind conditions blow warm water out to sea and cold water moves in closer to deep Atlantic, according to North Carolina Sea Grant. © Thaufas / Reddit

“Found some steak and greens on the beach.”

“What is this beautiful thing I found on the beach?”

This looks like a sea gooseberry: "Pleurobrachia pileus is a species of comb jelly, commonly known as a sea gooseberry. It is found in open water in the northern Atlantic Ocean, the North Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea, and was first described by the Danish zoologist Otto Friedrich Müller in 1776. © trinityleigh00 / Reddit

“Found this thing on the beach. Its solid and smells like seaweed, what is it?”

Codium bursa. It is a green marine algae of medium size. © aclownunderasaw / Reddit

Please tell me the common name is sea potato. That is definitely a sea potato. © Anianna / Reddit

Found this on the beach. Any idea what’s this?



That’s awesome! It’s a mermaid’s purse. It’s an egg case for a skate. I found one once on the beach in Maryland, they’re so cool. © aquagirl1024 / Reddit

“Found this at the beach during low tide.”

I know what this is, and was forced to eat one as a child. It’s a type of Chiton, I grew up in Alaska and some people ate them. The people I grew up around called this type a Lady Slipper. There were other types that were smaller that are black with shell like scales across the top, people call Gumboots. © TrickRevolution1609 / Reddit

I see a thousand shells or rocks I would pick up in this pic, last thing I would touch or smell is that ferocious looking peach! © BlackIrish41 / Reddit

Found this on a beach in New Zealand. There were thousands of them at the high watermark. What is it?

© goforajog / Reddit A Girl 54 minutes ago IT IS A BLUE BOTTLE!!!! THEY ARE POISONOUS AND YOU SHOULD NOT TOUCH THEM. THEY ARE USUALLY WASHED UP ON BEACHES. Why do I know this? I've seen them and my dad told me. - - Reply

Rule #1 in nature, if it has pretty colors, don’t touch it. © IDoNotAgreeWithYou / Reddit

It’s part of a siphonophore, looks awfully like a Portugese man o’ war sail with the tentacles broken off. DO NOT TOUCH THEM, like hydrozoans (jellyfish etc.) they can have stingers that could potentially be fatal to humans, and will at least be very painful, even after being washed up and dead for some time. © PantsMcShirt / Reddit

“Some sort of soft, spongy thing from the ocean, found on the beach.”

Puffer fish skeleton. The remains are pretty mangled up, but the shark tooth shaped bone fragments are the puffer’s spines. © RosettaStoned6 / Reddit

“Gelatinous organism found on a beach in Southern California. What is it?”

Not Sea pickles. We get them all over the beaches in Australia. That is the egg sack of the Conical Sand Snail. © moonpuppies / Reddit

“Found this blue sparkling rock on the beach, any idea what this might be?”

I think human-made silicon carbide, also known as carborundum. © Unknown author / Reddit

“Is this a shell or something else?”

It is! From a ram horn squid. Also looks like maybe some barnacles on it. © allaboutgarlic / Reddit

Spirula spirula 😄 It’s the ram horn squid’s internal chambered shell which helps to control its buoyancy. © Independent_Gap_9718 / Reddit

“Found washed ashore in Big Sur, CA.”

We saw a few of these on the beach. There was a lot of kelp around as well. No other fish or sea creatures washed up. © mrtuxedo9 / Reddit

Looks like a sea cucumber to me. © Unknown author / Reddit

Pyrosome. Or tunicate, anyway. © b_Eridanus / Reddit

“My son found seashells on his first trip to the beach. I didn’t have the heart to tell him.”

“We went to the beach to find shark teeth, so when my daughter yelled, ’I found teeth!’ this was the last thing I was expecting.”

I think those belong to Jaws! © pinkswrils / Reddit