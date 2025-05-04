15 People Who Took on the Mess and Totally Won

Sometimes, life throws a chaotic mess our way — whether it’s a cluttered room, a disastrous project, or a total life overhaul. But for some fearless individuals, the bigger the challenge, the sweeter the victory. In this article, we’re celebrating 15 people who stared down the mess, rolled up their sleeves, and emerged victorious. Their transformations are not just impressive — they’re downright inspiring!

1. “Client oven clean.”

2. “Copper sink before cleaning & after.”

3. “The result of cleaning my 2yr room.”

4. “I always find the before and after of cleaning my shoes nice.”

5. “Every weekend, I clean for free for people suffering from a psychological disorder.”

6. “Carpet cleaning. Before and after.”

7. “My grandma is a hoarder, my brother and I did this in 2 days.”

8. “Before/after of a backyard I cleaned up today.”

9. “Before and after of a hoarder’s house we cleaned out. Ready to renovate!”

10. “Cleaning a platinum ring that hasn’t been cleaned for 20+ years.”

11. “Before and after of deep cleaning my room.”

12. “Before and after cleaning antique brass knobs.”

13. “Cleaning the engine. Before and after.”

14. “Before and after power washing these stairs.”

15. “I do volunteer cleanups around the Bay Area in California.”

If you’re ready to turn cleaning into a breeze, keep reading to uncover our expert tips for speeding up your routine — and keeping your home spotless all day long.

