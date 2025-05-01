10+ People Who Made Amazing Things From Trash

Giving a new life to unused stuff can be a lot of fun, and even spare you money. More and more people turn to DIY and try to restore their old things that were meant to be thrown out. Take inspiration from the following examples, as you can find some amazing transformation in our list.
1. “I honestly love it more than I thought I would! Will be doing the other corners, once I order more flower patches.”
2. “I gave a Ridgid pipe cutter a total overhaul”
3. “1930’s clock brought back to life!”
4. “Coffee bean grinder brought back to life!”
5. “Vintage huge scissor resto”
6. “Got this sectional for $100 at the thrift store, and had it professionally steam-cleaned.”
7. “I’m not a cobbler. I don’t do soles or stitching. I restore the leather itself.”
8. “I take plastic shipping/bale straps from hardware store waste, and make sturdy, functional & fashionable baskets! (My cats also love them at every stage.)”
9. “A simple but sweet before and after”
10. “Before and after refinishing a dresser that’s been in the family 70+ years (also, I’ve developed quite a hatred of old paint!).”
11. “Picked this up off Facebook marketplace for free. Stripped and sanded it, took the front panels, 2 base doors, and all the hardware off, primed, painted, and gave it a coat of poly.”
12. “Old candy dish brought back to life!”
13. “Restoring of a 1930s doll”
14. “Teapot comes back to life.”
15. “Restoring a 1940s-50s mini sewing machine”
16. “When my nanna died no one wanted her bedside table, now they are suddenly interested.”