15 Photos That Prove a Grandma’s Love Is Woven Into Every Stitch

When it comes to knitting, our grandmothers are unmatched — their ability to turn simple yarn into a genuine marvel still amazes us. Sometimes, the pieces created many years ago look as if the craftswomen used secrets from the future, and the modern youth can only shrug in wonder. Each piece is made with care and warmth that no workshop can ever replicate.

“Asked my grandma for one, but she’s too kind and knit me 2.”

Can your grandmother adopt me? © Hamtaur / Reddit

“My grandma is really proud of this blanket. She made it out of wool scraps from socks.”

“My granny’s fan”

Apparently, she uses the fan as a form for sewing pillows. © K***aSun / Pikabu

“Grandma made my husband and me matching socks for our honeymoon. Knitting is definitely her love language.”

“My grandmother knitted this blanker about 65 years ago. Still in use.”

“My 82-year-old grandma knitted me a whole blanket for college. It took her 3 months of hard work.”

Only 3 months? But how? © knitternerd / Reddit

“My grandma knit an afghan for each grandkid when they turned 18. It remains my most treasured possession.”

“My children received knitted vests from their grandmother.”

“Grandmother has long passed, and I am expecting my first child. I was sorting through Grandma’s basket of handiwork and look what I found.”

“Unfortunately, my grandmother passed away 6 years ago. Now I am 7 months pregnant, and I am going to have a boy. The first child in our generation. I have no idea why she knitted them.”

I even teared up. What a gift from the past! © JG-UpstateNY / Reddit

“My lovely grandma who has dementia started to knit doll clothes. She even knits little knickers and accessories. She can’t follow a pattern any more, but the knitter in her persists.”

“My beloved grandmother recently passed away. She loved knitting blankets for the family. She knitted this one for me almost 30 years ago.”

“The sweater my grandmother knitted in the 1960s. Unfortunately, it’s too small for me, but I will treasure it nonetheless.”

“My grandma just sent me this poncho she made into the 70s, and I’m in love! She said she was so bad she had to knit with one of the needles held between her knees, but I think it’s awesome!”

“So my grandma knitted me a sweater.”

I hope that someday, my grandson will look just as happy when I knit him a sweater. © ged5 / Reddit

“About 35-45 years ago, my great-grandmother knitted this beauty.”

Do you agree that every thing created by the hands of our grandmothers seems to exude warmth? Their craftsmanship remains forever unsurpassed, and nostalgia will warm us again and again.