13 People That Posted Family Photos and the Internet Said: “Oh, This Is Gold!”
Families seem to be the only place where chaos and love share the same couch. These photos prove that awkward moments, funny outfits, and grandma’s poker face can become instant internet treasures. Get ready for a nostalgia trip with extra giggles on top.
1. My dad built me this velvet-lined coffin since I was obsessed with Halloween, and I used to do my homework in it (2010).
- I like the idea of your dad saving this coffin after you’d outgrown and having to explain that he was saving it for his grandkids. © ElementsUnknown / Reddit
2. Me at 14 looking 40
- You looked like a gran who gives good advice for growing roses. © morningee / Reddit
3. I never knew my grandmother, but I found an old picture, and now I know who I inherited my hair from.
- Not gonna lie, I didn’t realize at first that the second picture is of you and not your grandmother, and I was pretty confused there for a few minutes. © d***-n***** / Reddit
4. My friend has a beard—he looked up today.
5. Senior picture [17] to now [31]
- I think you look younger now than in your senior photo! You’ve found your style, and you look incredible. © Mrs_Rough_Knight / Reddit
6. 2007—wanted to be Hannah Montana and a hippie, but also an Abercrombie model.
- This is fantastic, I hope you found peace in “best of both worlds.” © Humble_Excitement_46 / Reddit
7. A marriage 3 decades late:
“My mother lost touch with her then-boyfriend 30 years ago after their grad trip due to long distance and no internet. 2 years ago, he reconnected with her through LinkedIn. After numerous FaceTime calls and flying back and forth, they finally got married.”
8. My sister asked me to post this for her. She asked the babysitter to make her look like Ernie. She loved Ernie.
9. Thankfully I grew into my fave.
10. I peaked at 13 (2011).
- How did you even dye your hair like that, OMG © PM_me_your_PhDs / Reddit
11. It’s 1997, and your mother has decided to try her hand at sewing patterns and cutting hair.
- When you have a photoshoot at 12 and then serve on the Supreme Court at 1. © abgry_krakow87 / Reddit
12. Just a third grader in ‘93 heading to a long day at the office.
- “I’m sorry I didn’t do my social studies homework, Ms. Smith. I had to get the numbers together for the Goldstein account.” © Late-External3249 / Reddit
13. When you look over 40 but you’re actually 12.
- At LEAST 33, I think your parents are lying about the year you were born. © oldbay_nattyboh / Reddit
- I couldn’t choose between the one I posted and this one. They’re both epically bad. I had a lot of fun, though. © ThatSquareChick / Reddit
- I’d definitely sell you anything without asking for an ID! © fnegginator / Reddit
- You are NOT 12 in this. I refuse. © Unknown author / Reddit
- You are right, I looked and it was 94 and I was born in 83, so I was 11. So it’s even worse. © ThatSquareChick / Reddit
Time changes everything—or does it? Some moments wear the years like battle scars, others barely flinch.
It’s a quiet reminder: while the clock keeps ticking, some things—memories, love, or even a favorite doorway—refuse to be erased. Take a look. You might just feel time pause for a second.