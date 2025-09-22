15 Photos That Show How Differently People Live Around the World

We often learn about other countries from movies or brief online posts. However, true culture is reflected not only in famous landmarks and certain traditions, but in everyday details that are rarely captured on camera. Sometimes, it’s these details that provide a completely new perspective on life in other countries.

“Ice cream covered in gold leaf from Japan”

“Upside down house in Poland”

“Krzywy Domek (‘Crooked House’) is an actual building in Sopot, Poland.”

“This denim scooter spotted in Tokyo”

“Skate park shaped like a frying pan”

“This is how they sign documents in China.”

“This public bathroom in Norway has one toilet for the parent and a smaller one for their child.”

“This building in Germany. The walls are straight. It’s just an optical illusion.”

Viking traffic lights in Denmark

“This is what manhole covers look like in Germany.”

“Style is important for taking electric stairs in Greece, no Crocs allowed.”

“In this part of China (Fujian), dumplings are served with ketchup.”

“This ’cringe’ Sprite I found in Greece”

“These urinals in a plant nursery in Denmark are flowers.”

“This restaurant in China serves ‘A chicken sunbathing on the beach’.”

And here are unusual beauty practices from different countries.

