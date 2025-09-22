15 Photos That Show How Differently People Live Around the World
Places
day ago
We often learn about other countries from movies or brief online posts. However, true culture is reflected not only in famous landmarks and certain traditions, but in everyday details that are rarely captured on camera. Sometimes, it’s these details that provide a completely new perspective on life in other countries.
“Ice cream covered in gold leaf from Japan”
- Is that even edible? © rustyirony / Reddit
“Upside down house in Poland”
“Krzywy Domek (‘Crooked House’) is an actual building in Sopot, Poland.”
“This denim scooter spotted in Tokyo”
“Skate park shaped like a frying pan”
“This is how they sign documents in China.”
- Wow, what an interesting solution. © Jazzlike-Kale-7721 / Reddit
“This public bathroom in Norway has one toilet for the parent and a smaller one for their child.”
“This building in Germany. The walls are straight. It’s just an optical illusion.”
Viking traffic lights in Denmark
“This is what manhole covers look like in Germany.”
“Style is important for taking electric stairs in Greece, no Crocs allowed.”
“In this part of China (Fujian), dumplings are served with ketchup.”
“This ’cringe’ Sprite I found in Greece”
“These urinals in a plant nursery in Denmark are flowers.”
“This restaurant in China serves ‘A chicken sunbathing on the beach’.”
And here are unusual beauty practices from different countries.
Preview photo credit Perfect_Anna / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
11 Unseen Moments That Made Us Realize How Easily Things Can Go Wrong
A Server Kicked My Wife Out of a Café—He Didn’t Expect My Revenge
People
week ago
15 Heartwarming Stories That Prove Stepparents Can Be the Best Parents Ever
Family & kids
month ago
I Absolutely Refuse to Babysit My Brother’s Kids After My SIL Publicly Humiliated Me
Family & kids
4 weeks ago
My Husband Skipped Our Baby’s Birth—He Had ‘More Important’ Plans, but I Had the Last Word
Family & kids
3 weeks ago
10 Terrible First Dates That Deserve a Drama Award
People
4 weeks ago
10+ Plot Twists So Wild, Even Soap Operas Would Blush
11 Plot Twists That Put Hollywood Blockbusters to Shame
My MIL Said I Wasn’t “Family”, So I Made Her Regret It
Family & kids
month ago
12 Witty Comebacks That Were So Sharp, They Silenced the Room
I Took Away a Waitress’ Tip, and I Don’t Regret It
People
month ago
My Sister Humiliated Me for Refusing to Lend Her $3,000—So I Served Her Cold Revenge
Family & kids
6 days ago