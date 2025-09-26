15 Wholesome Photos That Could Kick Your Blues Away

Feeling low? We’ve got your antidote. These 15 photos are like tiny mood-boosting shots of sunshine, guaranteed to chase away the blues and remind you that joy hides in the simplest moments. Scroll down—you might just feel your gloomy day flip on its head.

1. My Irish wolfhound, sitting on grandma’s lap. He has no idea how big he is.

2. Did my nails to match my tortoise, Kevin’s.

3. My Grandmother Graduated at 88!

4. After 2 years of needing oxygen support, my son no longer needs it during the day!

5. Walking the same hospital corridor in 2013 and 2023

6. It’s my son’s first kidding season. I think he is going to be a great goat farmer.

7. My Grandma celebrated her 80th birthday, and a friend of my Uncle’s showed up wearing the sweater my Grandma had made him when he was a teenager to show her he still had it.

8. My son’s (best man) reaction to my longtime girlfriend and I getting married

9. When you have twins, it’s not always easy to figure out which one is the evil one, but sometimes...

10. Woke up to these two staring at me at 7 am after getting home from a long weekend getaway.

11. My daughter stands at the window waiting for me to get home from work.

12. Milo had some hilariously good poses for our little hilltop photo op.

13. Then and now. Same stoop. 71 years ago, my grandmother dated this guy. They reacquainted two years ago and recently got married!!

14. Old photo of my daughter lol. I got home from work one night to find her like this. I miss being a kid.

15. My newborn in a body composition pod

“Are you perhaps sending your child on an interstellar journey, for which one needs to be cryogenically frozen?” © programgamer / Reddit