15+ Stories That Prove Real Love Can Change Lives

Love is... spending an hour on your knees piecing together her favorite broken vase. Love is... ordering a tiny Lego version of her to carry with you everywhere. Today we celebrate love in all its unique forms—from sweet gestures to quiet acts of true devotion. Come join us and fall in love all over again! ❤️

1. “I grew my hair out for 3.5 years to turn into a wig for my girlfriend with alopecia.”

“I genuinely hated having long hair, though. I thought it looked horrendous. It was always in my face, in my mouth, or getting caught on stuff. And everyone felt the need to say, ’It’s about time for a haircut, isn’t it, bud?’”

3. “My grandfather is known to grow a beard in less than a day. He is unable to shave due to his recent brain surgery, and his older brother didn’t want him to worry about it.”

4. “Boyfriend spent an hour fixing a vase my mom bought me that he accidentally broke.”

“My boyfriend shattered the vase my mom bought me when I was going through a really dark time. It meant a lot to me. I also have autism and grew very emotionally attached to objects, so this vase breaking was devastating for me.

He felt horrible and apologized profusely. An hour later he called me into the kitchen to see that he had spent that hour on his knees (on hard floors) carefully taping together all of the little pieces that he fished out of the dirty sink, and he was going to buy superglue to permanently repair it. He explained that he recognized it wasn’t just a vase once I started sobbing, and he understood how much it meant to me and wanted to make sure I could at least keep it in my life.

I hope that everyone finds a love like this and a person who truly sees them; it’s life-changing when you do. ❤️😭”

5. “My grandmother passed away. Here is my grandfather laying beside her.”

6. “Yesterday was my 30th birthday, and my dad got me a card. He passed away in 1999.”

“A little backstory: My father passed away from liver/lung cancer in 1999 after battling it for a year and a half. After so much chemo and medication, he just couldn’t take that quality of life anymore and realized it was his time to go. I assume at that point he bought cards for my brother and my milestone birthdays.

It caught me totally off guard and made me so very happy. It felt like he was still there, holding something I’d never seen before that he touched and signed himself; it was as if he had just done it yesterday. So awesome, in fact, he found a way to still be an awesome father, 16 years after he died.”

7. “My parents have passed away, and I wanted to include them at my commencement ceremony. I uploaded cards they had each written and put their writing on my graduation cap.”

8. “I stumbled across this during my parents’ divorce. A simple reminder that love can last forever.”

“I was 14–18 during my parent’s divorce (it was a long process). It messed up my view of relationships a lot. For years, I never let any guy get close to me because my mentality was, ’If my own father doesn’t love me and won’t stick around to be there for me, why would anyone else?’ I’m not sure there could’ve been a way for it to be mitigated.

My mum was wonderful and did everything she could, but my dad broke her apart with threats and violence. She was barely there for herself, let alone there for us. I’m okay now, I had to clear up my irrational thoughts myself, and that took a long time, but I have started to believe in love again :)”

9. “Baking pancakes for my boyfriend because he read The Rock has pancakes weekly and wanted to start his own pancake-eating tradition.”

10. “We made it. Survived 41 years of marriage, LOTS of tough times, newly retired. Now for some happy adventures!”

“I was diagnosed with a terminal illness, and he found a cure that saved my life. He’s a PhD organic chemist and was working within the pharmaceutical industry.”

11. “He ordered a tiny Lego of me so I can ‘be with him even when we’re apart’ 🥰”

12. “For our anniversary, my boyfriend made this stunning orchid pendant, and I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

“He preserved the first orchid he ever gave me and turned it into a beautiful piece of jewelry. He’s poured so much love and effort into learning this craft, and he’s become so passionate about it that he’s even considering starting a small business to share his work with others. I just wanted to gush a little and show off how talented he is!”

13. “After 27 years of marriage, we finally managed it. 200 pounds combined weight loss. Took a bout with cancer, but it motivated us.”

14. “Grandma is 85 and 10 days post-op. She has ALZ and must stay in bed for 6 weeks. She was feeling really sad that her nails were looking so chipped, so I gave her a manicure!”

“This was her biggest smile in days! She is in a memory care unit, and they have someone who comes in to do nails and hair in their mini salon, but she missed it because she was in the hospital. Rather than tell her she had to wait a week, I asked the program director for their manicure kit and did one for her myself. Complete with lotion massage and hot towel! She actually fell asleep at one point, and I was worried if I should stop or keep going.

She’s so cheered up by her manicure! She’s showing every nurse and visitor who comes into the room. It’s not perfect, and I’ve never done another person’s nails before, but I wanted to share her joy with all of you. We all know how far a little self-care and pampering can go to making us feel better about ourselves.”

16. “When my time comes, I hope there’s somebody to hold my hand.”

“My grandmother had a car wreck several years ago that sent her through the windshield. It destroyed her spine. She has been feeble for years, but for the past five years has been completely bedfast.

My grandfather retired to take care of her. He loves my grandmother more than words. He helped her eat, use the bathroom, gave her meds, and bathed her—basically anything to survive. He is the best a man can be. Things are beginning to shut down, and hospice is making her comfortable so she can pass on. I have idolized the love they have and hope that I can give my wife the same amount of compassion when the time comes.”

17. “Took a selfie and noticed my husband in the background looking absolutely in love.”