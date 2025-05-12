17 Times People Wanted a Makeover but Got a Meltdown Instead
We’ve all been there — you dream of a stunning makeover, a jaw-dropping new look, a total glow-up. But sometimes, reality has other plans. From questionable haircuts to makeup experiments gone rogue, these 15 people set out to transform themselves and ended up with results they definitely didn’t expect. Whether you laugh, cringe, or secretly relate, one thing’s for sure: these makeover meltdowns are unforgettable.
1. “I am really bummed about my makeup trial. I need validation that I’m not crazy.”
2. “When you accidentally go to the worst nail tech in your country:”
3. “I had my wedding hair and makeup trial and to say I’m extremely disappointed would be an understatement.”
The left photo is her on a normal day with her usual makeup.
4. “What I got....”
5. “Hair trial disaster”
“I don’t even know what to do... I paid $95 for this. The wedding is coming fast and this salon is close to the venue but about an hour and a half from home. I’ve had a heck of a time finding a salon after my initial on-site stylist ghosted me.”
6. “Behold: the absolute worst nail service of my life.”
7. “They ruined my hair.”
8. “Worst haircut of my life :( What can I do to salvage this situation?”
9. “I paid $65 for this cut plus a 25% tip (I didn’t realize just how bad it was until I got home).”
10. “My makeup trial made me feel not like myself... Am I being dramatic?”
11. “Wanted to share the WORST salon manicure I’ve ever gotten...”
12. “I have ALWAYS been very happy with my brows, but this time I am not.”
13. “I just wanted a trim but he butchered my hair.”
“Had hair down to my hips and asked to have it trimmed to the middle of my back. The stylist over trimmed and did an overall terrible job. Leaving me looking like Lord Farquaad had a growth spurt.”
14. “What I paid for vs My at-home fix”
15. Really don’t like my makeup in my trial. How can I describe better what I’m looking for?
16. “Plastic bag used to retain heat while bleaching hair....Pure genius.”
17. Asked for my curtain bangs to be trimmed. Now I look like Theo Von.
