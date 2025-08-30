15 Times Petty Revenge Was So Perfect It Deserved a Trophy

I saw an ad for a work-from-home job. It didn’t sound scammy, in fact, it seemed pretty legit, so I asked for more information through their website’s “enter your email” form.

Big mistake. It turned out to be total garbage, and soon they were spamming me several times a day. For some reason, blocking the address didn’t work.

One day, out of frustration, I replied to one of the emails: Stop spamming me. To my surprise, the guy actually responded. Apparently, he monitors that inbox. He told me to unsubscribe, which, of course, did nothing.

After another week of relentless spam, I had an idea. I took the email address he had replied from and added it to his own mailing list... then signed it up for every spam source I could find.

A few days later, the spam from him stopped. © devoidz / Reddit