My Pregnant Stepdaughter Refused to Pay Rent, She Wasn’t Ready for My Revenge

Hi, Bright Side,

My name is Linda, I’m 54, and I’ve been remarried for six years. My stepdaughter, Mia, moved in last year, promising she’d pay rent. At first, I trusted her. I wanted to be supportive and fair.

But months went by, she became pregnant, and she still hadn’t paid a cent. I tried talking to her calmly. “Get a job,” I said.

She exploded, saying, “You want me stressed while I’m pregnant?” I was stunned. She acted like I was the villain for expecting her to take responsibility.

But I didn’t back down. I’ve been in touch with the baby’s father to discuss support, and the moment I mentioned it, her face went pale.

Then came the part that shocked me completely. I handed her the paternity test results I’d obtained from her medical records (yes, it took some digging, but I wanted the truth). The father wasn’t who she’d told anyone; it was her married boss.

I couldn’t believe the audacity. She had been living in my house, making me out to be the unreasonable one, while hiding such a huge secret. I feel furious, betrayed, and exhausted, and I’m not sure how to handle her moving forward.

— Linda