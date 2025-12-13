I Refuse to Accept My Husband’s Lie After Finding $700 He Sent to His ‘Special’ Ex-Coworker

My dearest Bright Side,

My name is Anna, I’m 35, and I feel like my marriage is falling apart over something I never expected.

Last week, my husband casually mentioned that he had sent $700 to a former coworker. He said it like he was telling me he bought a coffee. When I asked why, he told me she was “going through something” and “desperately needed help.”

The weird part is that she didn’t invite us to her wedding. We weren’t close friends. She wasn’t in need of emergency surgery. She wasn’t living on the street. She literally just texted him saying she “needed support,” and he sent her almost a thousand dollars without telling me.

When I kept asking questions, he got defensive and said, “You don’t get it, she’s special... she’s one of the good ones.” That sentence made my stomach drop.

I checked the bank app later because something felt off. I expected maybe one transfer. Instead, I found three. Not one $700 payment but three separate payments over the last two months. Almost $2,000 to a woman who didn’t bother to invite either of us to her wedding.

When I confronted him, he tried to twist it, saying, “Why are you so insecure? I’m just helping someone in need.”

But then came the part that broke me: I found messages between them. Nothing explicit, but definitely not normal for a married man. Lots of late-night texts, inside jokes, “You understand me better than anyone,” and even a message where she said, “You always show up for me, unlike other men.”

When I asked him directly if there was something going on, he didn’t say no. He just said, “It’s not what you think,” which is basically a yes in disguise. I don’t even know who this woman is anymore or who my husband is.

I feel humiliated, betrayed, and honestly stupid for not noticing sooner. I love him, but I can’t shake the feeling that he has crossed a line he can’t come back from.

Is it crazy that I’m thinking about divorce over this?

— Anna