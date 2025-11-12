I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
15 Times Romance Had Big Plans, but Real Life Wrote a Funnier Script
Romance in a relationship makes it more vibrant and exciting. However, romantic surprises and dates can sometimes go completely awry and turn into a funny anecdote. For instance, a delivery person might accidentally give a bouquet of flowers to a neighbor, or a restaurant reservation might be for the wrong date.
- During my college years, my classmates and I rented an apartment. I shared a room with a roommate, but the apartment, mind you, was completely unfurnished: just a bathroom and a stove. Once, my friend’s boyfriend, a rather wealthy guy who was going abroad, came to visit. He stayed with us for a few days and gave her a star certificate. I mean, hello, dude, your girlfriend sleeps on an old mattress and keeps food in a bag outside the window, and you’re gifting her a star? Oh, those romantics. © Palata No. 6 | Anonymous Stories / Telegram
- I love a girl. The last time we went for a walk, I suddenly needed to use the bathroom (digestive issues). At first, I thought I could wait until the end of the walk, so as not to break the romantic mood. About 5 minutes later, I realized I couldn’t hold it anymore. And not just that... Everything was so perfect that leaving abruptly would have been completely out of place. I had to fabricate a reason for an argument, blame her for all sorts of things, and leave her alone in the middle of the park. Now I don’t know how to beg for forgiveness. © Overheard / Ideer
- My husband is a romantic. Whenever he gives me flowers, he also buys a smaller bouquet for our daughter, so she gets used to attention. Recently, there have been many family celebrations, and we’ve ended up with quite a lot of flowers at home. As always, my husband gave our daughter a bouquet and was amazed when she said, “Thank you very much, but Dad, you’re not very smart. Why do Mom and I need so many flowers? I’ve seen bouquets with sausage and cheese — those would be useful to us, but flowers are just for a couple of days. If you want, give Mom flowers, and give me sausage instead. Then everyone will be happy.” I have no idea where our daughter gets her practicality from, but living with her is definitely interesting. © Mamdarinka / VK
- A friend decided to congratulate his girlfriend on her birthday in an original way: gather 19 people so that at precisely midnight they would light and release 19 sky lanterns simultaneously outside her window. In the end, they were an hour late, half the people didn’t show up, some lanterns were faulty, and they launched them one by one. When I was filming this, he said to the camera in a displeased tone, “Honey, happy birthday.” And when the girl came down, delighted even with this, he quarreled with her. A romantic of the 80th level. © Ward No. 6 | Anonymous Stories / Telegram
- A friend had a fight with his girlfriend. He decided to make it up to her, so he planned a romantic date on the roof. But before that, he needed to catch her after work and invite her on a date. He asked me to wait with him. And then nature called, so he stepped away, leaving me to keep watch. And, as luck would have it, she walked out just then. Without much thought, I ran out of hiding and said, “Helen, hi. Please wait 5 minutes. Just 5 minutes!” She looked at me in shock because we’d never met. She even got scared and tried to avoid me. And then suddenly, my friend burst out with flowers. It wasn’t the beautiful surprise he’d planned, but the 3 of us had a good laugh.
- My boyfriend is kind of romantic, but his take on romance is somewhat peculiar. On our first date, we went to the local museum of science and admired all sorts of creepy stuff. Then he gave me a bouquet of flowers that was in the hands of one of the wax statues (he arranged this with the administrator). His marriage proposal was also original: he coordinated with the neighbor upstairs and came down to my balcony early in the morning with a bouquet and a ring. I almost turned gray when I heard the knock on the balcony door. © Ward No. 6 | Anonymous Stories / Telegram
- A friend’s boyfriend decided to propose to her. He spent a long time choosing a ring, consulting with everyone. In the end, he bought a very expensive ring that his mom recommended. The big day arrives: he gives it to his girlfriend, she opens the box and starts laughing hysterically. It was a huge ring, like a signet ring, and several sizes too big for her. Of course, she said yes. But it felt less like a marriage proposal and more like he was inviting her to join a secret society. She couldn’t stop laughing for the first 5 minutes. He’d spent a lot on that ring — the most expensive one in the store, but what was the point?
- Was on a date. We walked down by the water and has this nice romantic kiss by the railing that overlooked the harbor. Then I heard squeaking. Looked down... And there were hundreds of rats right beneath us, running over each other and taking advantage of the low tide. The moment was gone. We got out of there immediately. © FiendishCurry / Reddit
- My wife of 22 years and I have made every effort to enjoy a date night at least once a week. Sometimes it’s a romantic dinner and sometimes we just share a sandwich out on the deck. It doesn’t matter to us. We just need our time where we don’t talk about work, the house, the kids, or anything but each other. I made reservations to my wife’s favorite restaurant by the water almost 2 months ago. She was so excited. It was going to be the first time we “dress up” in months. Unfortunately, I had to work all day yesterday but fortunately, my office has showers so I brought my suit and showering gear. As the afternoon progressed, my wife started sending me texts with little hints about the dress she was going to wear. To say that I was trying to use the Force to make time go faster is an understatement. Imagine how my wife felt, when we got to the restaurant and found it closed. I started to apologize and she cut me off with a smile and a small laugh. She suggested we just go somewhere else. To make a long story short, we ended up enjoying some burgers by the pier as we watched the sunset. It wasn’t the dinner and dancing we were expecting, but it was still an evening we won’t soon forget. © NormalMarriedGuy1980 / Reddit
- My boyfriend’s parents had gone on vacation, we were still students. He invited me over to his place. He set up a romantic atmosphere: rose petals everywhere, the table was set. In the middle of the evening, he went down to the store, and I went to take a shower. I came out in a towel, and his older sister was sitting at the table, munching on grapes. I’m staring at her in shock, and she calmly says, “I was bored, decided to drop by my brother’s place, see how he’s doing alone.” In the end, she stayed with us the whole time. So much for romance.
- In our building, a neighbor wanted to surprise his wife and sent a large bouquet of white roses. She was home with the kids, and apparently, there was no reaction from her for a while. The husband had to check what was going on with the delivery. It turned out that the courier mixed up the last 2 digits of the apartment and gave the bouquet to an old lady from another entrance. She accepted it as if she was expecting it. By the time the courier returned, the witty granny had already unpacked the bouquet and put the flowers in a vase. © ospanovapr
- I had my birthday on Friday. I invited guests to celebrate on Saturday. So, I’m cleaning up the following day. I decided to lie down and rest a bit — not expecting anyone. Suddenly, my suitor texts me and says he’s coming to congratulate me. He couldn’t come on my actual birthday because of work, so he decided to make up for it this way. He said he’d be there in half an hour. I had to race around the apartment like crazy to get myself and the house in order. So, I just hid the mess in my bedroom. And there he comes with a gorgeous bouquet of roses and delicious food, while I’m still catching my breath after the cleaning marathon. We had a great time, although I almost had a heart attack when he wanted to see what my room looked like. I barely dissuaded him from going in — had to confess that it was a complete mess. I was insanely embarrassed, but he just laughed it off.
- I once had a date with a guy I’ve known for a couple of months. On this date, I say, “I have a little surprise for you,” and he interrupts, saying, “Oh, by the way, I have one for you too.” And then he says he’s married. © whynotarisha
- That happened to me on Valentine’s Day. I made a reservation at the hottest restaurant in the city. We show up, all excited. They can’t find our reservation. Surely there must be some mistake because I made the reservation on Google and have the email to prove it. Well, imagine how I felt when I pulled it up and saw that I accidentally made the reservation for the following Friday instead of that Friday. I felt like such an fool. So here we were, in the middle of the city with every decent restaurant long since booked up. We ended up going to the restaurant around the corner from our house, which was nice enough to take us despite closing in an hour. My husband was super cool about it but I still cringe when I think about it. © ItsJustMeMaggie / Reddit
- I once decided to surprise my girlfriend. We had been dating for about 6 months; I didn’t know her too well, but I remembered she mentioned a couple of times that she loved adventures, quests, and puzzles. I went all out, really like a fool: wrote a script, involved 2 friends, and organized a whole day of riddles, passwords, and clues. I created puzzles via voice messages, like in a spy movie. It all started with a note under her pillow. Then she was supposed to go to a café, then a park, and finally to a studio where I was waiting with flowers and a gift. Everything was planned perfectly. But right on the second task, she sat on a bench and said, “I’m not interested in this; I just want lots of flowers and a gift without all the running around.” My friends, who were helping, called to apologize. That’s when I understood everything. I took the flowers and went to visit my mom — she was thrilled. Later, I spent the evening with my best friend at the restaurant where I had planned to take her. We broke up the next day. I have no regrets. I realized it’s better to be alone than to do something for someone who doesn’t even want to get up from the bench. © Not everyone will understand / VK
The heroes of this article wanted to find themselves in a romantic movie, but ended up more in a comedy. Romantic gestures are wonderful, but even if things don’t go as planned, the main thing is the attention we give each other. Have you ever had a date that didn’t go according to plan?
