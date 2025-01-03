16 People Who Sadly Lost Their Jobs to AI

My Parents Decided to Skip My Wedding - Because They Chose My Sister Over Me
5 months ago
In 2024, about 325,000 jobs were cut from companies in the U.S., with a big chunk of them being delegated to AI tools. Even Tesla got rid of 14,000 employees, which was 10% of their entire workforce. So, AI isn’t a distant threat but an active danger that companies decide to trust instead of employing humans. Let’s check these 16 stories and how some people got their lost jobs back after failed AI attempts.
Are you an AI enthusiast or are you afraid of what it’s going to cost humans? Take a look at Switzerland’s experiment when they left and AI bot to take over the radio for 13 hours.