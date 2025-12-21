I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
Now, I’m earning $52 per hour or more, and I can easily make at least $1,300 a week. Based on my experience, I believe everyone should try working online — it’s a simple and flexible way to earn money. Here's an example:
Www.werich1
16 Times an Office Party Turned Into a Scene Straight Out of a Movie
Corporate parties aren’t just about coworkers meeting in an informal setting. They serve as a test of friendship, patience, and the ability to laugh at oneself, and sometimes even to draw conclusions. If you’ve ever danced enthusiastically with your boss, felt awkward because of your outfit, or flirted with an attractive colleague from another department, this article will stir vivid memories in you.
- I’m a doctor. One day, our entire department, all 20 of us, decided to celebrate something at a restaurant. We ordered a banquet table, and coincidentally, it was payday—this was before cards, so everything was given in cash. We arrived at the restaurant, and they apologized, asking if we would mind sharing the space with a wedding party due to a mix-up.
We laughed nervously and said we didn’t mind. We agreed not to participate in contests, not to flirt with other men, and not to give money to the bride and groom. However, we ended up breaking all the agreements and left a lot of money for the happy couple—practically our entire salary, everything that was earned through hard work!
Years later, a patient came to see me and asked if I remembered how we celebrated a wedding together and how we gave the newlyweds a lot of money. © natalia202317 / Threads
I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
- At the company party, I looked absolutely stunning! I decided to go to the restroom. When I walked out, I noticed the guys staring at me, and I thought, “Am I really that good-looking?”
I sat down at the table, and then the waitress came running over with huge eyes and whispered to my coworker that my dress was caught on my tights at the back, lifted up, and I paraded through the restaurant like that! And here I thought they were staring because I looked amazing! © myfavoritedaybook
- A friend’s company parties were always quite wild — crazy dancing in the restaurant, dressed-up employees letting loose to the fullest. And the director would record it all on video and post the funniest clips the next day.
This year, everyone prepared for the same scenario, but the director played a clever move and took everyone to a symphony orchestra concert. The next day, there were only videos with sour faces. © Mamadarinka / ADME
- We got together for a New Year’s corporate event, which was supposed to have a drawing for valuable prizes. 15 minutes before the drawing, the girls started preparing their tickets, which, as it turned out, were under the plate. I’m searching for mine, but I can’t find it!
I quickly call the waitress and tell her I don’t have a ticket. She went and brought me one from an empty table. And this ticket turned out to be the winning one — I won a cool phone! I’m still in shock, even though it’s been 2 years. © aiddimm
- A new commercial director joined our company. He was young and ambitious. A day later, there was a corporate party.
This director got so carried away, dancing and boldly flirting with the CEO, that he noticed neither the wedding ring on her finger nor her husband nearby. After the party, he never showed up in the office again. © mrs.avellano / Threads
- I worked at a good company. The parties were mostly held at the office, but once we decided to go to a restaurant. Naturally, I dressed up, looking all fancy, so the boss started driving me crazy. “You have tattoos on your body!” “You dance so well!”
After the New Year’s holiday, I came back to work more confident and ready to conquer new heights because I no longer had to pretend to be somebody else in front of the boss. © AnechKa0610 / Pikabu
- We had a New Year’s corporate party, and the boss came from another city with his girlfriend. During the party, he fell in love with one of our employees! He decided not to play games: he broke up with his lady and started dating our colleague. They are still together, 13 years now, with 2 kids. © ena_rass
- There was a young woman in our company who really wanted to seduce our director—a young, single man. She tried different ways to approach him, but nothing worked.
At the company party, she performed some very revealing dances. Of course, the director was impressed and said that this behavior deserved to be noted—it was worthy of a reprimand. Oh well, that’s not what she had in mind, even though her dancing was spectacular! © SON5SON / ADME
- I’ve never liked corporate parties because I always felt awkward socializing informally with coworkers. One day, I realized I needed to overcome this fear, so at the New Year’s party, I decided to tap dance. I borrowed special shoes, learned the dance, asked for a moment of attention, and unexpectedly brought the house down.
Everything was going well at first, then I accidentally kicked one heel against the other, fell into the Christmas tree, which then toppled onto the table. The ornaments broke, the table flipped over, along with the food. It was the only time in my life when I both ruined and lifted people’s spirits at the same time. © Not Everyone Will Understand / VK
- Once, we had a corporate party in a sauna, and I fell asleep there. The guys dressed me up.
Long story short, I arrived home in someone else’s jeans and socks. My wife, of course, hissed a little, but she didn’t stay behind—at the next corporate party, she spontaneously did the splits and came home almost without her skirt. © Dan Milokhin / Dzen
- Once at a corporate party, I lost a bet to my friend. I had to go to the nearest grocery store and kiss anyone there of my choosing. We went to the store, and there was just an old security guard, a saleswoman, and some person in a dinosaur costume.
I decided to take a chance and chose the dinosaur. Underneath the big costume turned out to be a rather cute guy. In short, that’s how I met my boyfriend, whom I love very much. © Caramel / VK
- An acquaintance invited me to a corporate party with the theme “poisonous mushrooms and insects.” So, people came dressed as mushrooms or mosquitoes... And the host of the party showed up in a pest exterminator costume! That was so much like him. © FräuleinAlichen / ADME
- A few years back at my company’s holiday party, I was in a cocktail dress and heels. The bathrooms for the ballroom were up these really wide, elegant, carpeted stairs. I headed to the bathroom, did my business, and headed back down the stairs...
I don’t even know what happened, but halfway down I lost my footing and tumbled down the remaining steps. Dress over my head, feet in the air, doing somersaults. So embarrassing, I stood up and received a round of applause from some of my coworkers who were standing close by. People have finally stopped talking about it. © blw627 / Reddit
- There were prizes at our company party. First, you needed to earn coupon money during a quiz, which you could later use to redeem prizes that the host would take from a table in the center of the hall. Among the prizes were drinks, tickets for one, two, or even three vacation days, plus there was a fancy box with an expensive phone displayed on the table.
I decided not to spend my coupons on trivial stuff and kept dreaming of redeeming the phone, only to find out that the box was there just for show — it wasn’t a prize! So, those who weren’t greedy ended up with their drinks and free days off, and I, being greedy, got nothing. © KaJIuHa / Pikabu
- My employer decided that, on that particular Christmas and for the first time, staff could bring along their wives/husbands/significant others. One of my close colleagues, slightly over-refreshed, nudged the woman he was standing next to, nodded at a male and a female colleague, both out on the dance floor, and said, “He’s been dating her all year.”
The woman he was talking to was the guy’s wife. There was “a scene”. The company never invited significant others again. © MisterShine / Reddit
- A few years ago, 2 holidays coincided in our small town — Nurses Day and Teachers Day. The teachers and nurses gathered to celebrate the occasion at the best restaurant in town. Naturally, the whole restaurant was filled with women.
But around midnight, 4 guys wandered in. You can’t imagine what happened next! Everyone immediately perked up and transformed, started actively dancing on the dance floor, giving eyes, and inviting the gentlemen to dance.
In the end, the ladies began to argue over who would claim the gentlemen... While they were arguing, the guys quietly disappeared from the restaurant. Although, maybe someone discreetly took them away. © MARINAKosty / Pikabu
And here are true stories about office Christmas party fails. Check them out.