16 “What If” Scenarios Captured in Real Life

In the age of smartphones, we can capture any moment and get a visual answer to the question, “What happens if?” Prepare to find out what happens to gold-plated cutlery if you wash it in the dishwasher, or what can happen if you work without gloves in the garden.
This is how our body reacts to injury:
“What my tattoos look like after 3 years and minus 25 pounds later:”
“My wife’s shorts have developed holes in the pocket where she always wears her lipstick.”
“Found out today that a phone flashlight can make a glass stovetop look like it’s on.”
“A deer fly bit my left hand and made it look portly.”
“This 50-year-old hammer sitting in a toolbox for decades has decomposed.”
“Potato growing out of a potato!”
“My boyfriend dropped an avocado on his shorts, and the stain has never come out since.”
“Magic rub eraser melted plastic where it sat in my desk drawer.”
“My cutlery used to be gold-colored but has turned iridescent over time.”
- The gold color was anodization and when it changed color, it reached a different oxidation level. I’m assuming you have titanium silverware? Putting titanium through the dishwasher could cause it to oxidize. This is similar to a patina which is essentially a desirable and chemically stable rust. © potate12323 / Reddit
“My chicken leg has a vestigial leg.”
New hot glue gun stick vs. 20-year-old hot glue gun stick
“I’ve had this biosphere for 8 years, and the shrimp in it is still alive.”
“On the longest night of the year, I took a photo of the stars every 15 minutes for 11 hours.”
“Inflammation caused my iris to dilate in the shape of a butterfly.”
“Yesterday I was pruning my tomato plants. Today my fingers started shedding.”
- Tomatoes are covered in trichomes, little hairs full of venom. Stinging nettles have them too. In small doses you wouldn’t notice, but if you’re gardening like here than yeah. © Matchaparrot / Reddit
What cool shots do you have? Share your finds in the comments!
If you tend to think “what happens if” quite often, check out this article. It’s about what if people and fish changed their places.