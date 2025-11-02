My BFF Invited Me to Her Baby Shower, It Turned Into My Worst Nightmare

Here’s the thing: three years ago, my daughter, also named Annabelle, passed away in her sleep when she was 5 months old. SIDS. It destroyed me.

My friend was there through it all, she knows how hard it was for me to even say that name for years. When we talked about baby names before, she told me she’d probably go with Anna. So when she said Annabelle in front of everyone, it felt like a punch to the chest.

I didn’t make a scene. I just quietly left the shower and went home crying. I couldn’t even breathe, let alone pretend it was “a nice tribute.”

Now she keeps calling and texting, saying I embarrassed her, that I should be happy she “honored” my daughter. My parents and sister think I’m being dramatic and that it’s actually a sweet gesture. But my husband agrees with me, this was cruel.

She didn’t ask me, didn’t warn me, just dropped it in public for attention. I don’t even know how to look at that baby or hear that name without reliving the worst pain of my life.

So, dear Bright Side, am I overreacting here? Or did my “best friend” cross a massive line?