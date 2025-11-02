17 Cooking Attempts That Started as a Recipe and Ended as Pure Comedy

Sometimes cooking inspiration strikes suddenly — out of boredom or out of the urge to see “what if this is delicious?” However, experiments like this don’t always end with culinary masterpieces. The heroes of this article decided to step beyond traditional recipes and ended up with results that make them slightly regret their bold impulse.

I made a cake out of pasta.

Frosting sure is hard to do.

I like it! Bring the spoons! © sophiekittybone / Reddit

Basque cheesecake got way too burnt.

For the first time I decided to make candied lemon peels — and, to put it mildly, the experiment failed.

I have so many questions... © Unicorn_Sush1 / Reddit



I decided to make pasta Aglio e Olio with squid ink.

I thought it was fishing bait. © Twitch84 / Reddit

My first attempt at making gyoza

I tried to make a Chantilly cake. Really focus on the word “tried.”



Tried to make Red Velvet cookies. Instead I got cookies like this.



I actually thought these are slices of rye bread with butter. © TurboKid513 / Reddit

I decided to make cinnamon rolls.

Did someone sneeze on them? © actualbookwyvern / Reddit

My attempt at making fruit flan

My wife’s attempt to make a mug cake, like in the picture

Hey, she got the mug part right! © MorraBella / Reddit

Throwback to me trying to make my crush a Zelda themed birthday cake.



I tried to recreate the cake I saw in the store! Well... it tastes pretty good!

Tried to make a chicken and rice recipe from a slow cooker cookbook.



Sorry, that looks like nursing home dinner. © Working-Raspberry185 / Reddit

My boyfriend said we need to eat more vegetables — so I decided to try a recipe from social media.

Tried to make a capybara bread for my friend’s birthday. I hope she’s happy with a fat hamster.

Tried to make some cute frogs, it didn’t go as planned...

They will haunt my dreams. © geetwo_g2 / Reddit