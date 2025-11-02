17 Cooking Attempts That Started as a Recipe and Ended as Pure Comedy

Sometimes cooking inspiration strikes suddenly — out of boredom or out of the urge to see “what if this is delicious?” However, experiments like this don’t always end with culinary masterpieces. The heroes of this article decided to step beyond traditional recipes and ended up with results that make them slightly regret their bold impulse.

I made a cake out of pasta.

Frosting sure is hard to do.

Basque cheesecake got way too burnt.

For the first time I decided to make candied lemon peels — and, to put it mildly, the experiment failed.

I decided to make pasta Aglio e Olio with squid ink.

My first attempt at making gyoza

I tried to make a Chantilly cake. Really focus on the word “tried.”

Tried to make Red Velvet cookies. Instead I got cookies like this.

I decided to make cinnamon rolls.

My attempt at making fruit flan

My wife’s attempt to make a mug cake, like in the picture

Throwback to me trying to make my crush a Zelda themed birthday cake.

I tried to recreate the cake I saw in the store! Well... it tastes pretty good!

Tried to make a chicken and rice recipe from a slow cooker cookbook.

My boyfriend said we need to eat more vegetables — so I decided to try a recipe from social media.

Tried to make a capybara bread for my friend’s birthday. I hope she’s happy with a fat hamster.

Tried to make some cute frogs, it didn’t go as planned...

Cheryl Cadwell
11 hours ago

The last frog that I saw that looked like that, was right before I cut off it's legs and fried them up.

Check out these culinary disasters that would leave chefs clutching their aprons in horror.

Preview photo credit AdBig6833 / Reddit

