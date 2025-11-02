17 Cooking Attempts That Started as a Recipe and Ended as Pure Comedy
Cooking
23 hours ago
Sometimes cooking inspiration strikes suddenly — out of boredom or out of the urge to see “what if this is delicious?” However, experiments like this don’t always end with culinary masterpieces. The heroes of this article decided to step beyond traditional recipes and ended up with results that make them slightly regret their bold impulse.
I made a cake out of pasta.
- Who hurt you? © RepresentativeFast59 / Reddit
Frosting sure is hard to do.
- I like it! Bring the spoons! © sophiekittybone / Reddit
Basque cheesecake got way too burnt.
For the first time I decided to make candied lemon peels — and, to put it mildly, the experiment failed.
- I have so many questions... © Unicorn_Sush1 / Reddit
I decided to make pasta Aglio e Olio with squid ink.
- I thought it was fishing bait. © Twitch84 / Reddit
My first attempt at making gyoza
I tried to make a Chantilly cake. Really focus on the word “tried.”
Tried to make Red Velvet cookies. Instead I got cookies like this.
- I actually thought these are slices of rye bread with butter. © TurboKid513 / Reddit
I decided to make cinnamon rolls.
- Did someone sneeze on them? © actualbookwyvern / Reddit
My attempt at making fruit flan
My wife’s attempt to make a mug cake, like in the picture
- Hey, she got the mug part right! © MorraBella / Reddit
Throwback to me trying to make my crush a Zelda themed birthday cake.
I tried to recreate the cake I saw in the store! Well... it tastes pretty good!
If we expect everything to turn out like the picture we would all be single!
-
-
Reply
Tried to make a chicken and rice recipe from a slow cooker cookbook.
- Sorry, that looks like nursing home dinner. © Working-Raspberry185 / Reddit
My boyfriend said we need to eat more vegetables — so I decided to try a recipe from social media.
Tried to make a capybara bread for my friend’s birthday. I hope she’s happy with a fat hamster.
Tried to make some cute frogs, it didn’t go as planned...
The last frog that I saw that looked like that, was right before I cut off it's legs and fried them up.
-
-
Reply
- They will haunt my dreams. © geetwo_g2 / Reddit
Check out these culinary disasters that would leave chefs clutching their aprons in horror.
Preview photo credit AdBig6833 / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!
Related Reads
I’m Done Handing Out Money to My Ungrateful Family—Inheritance Denied
12 Touching Stories That Capture the Difficult Journey of Blended Families
My Husband Demanded Me to Get a Job and Assumed My Parents Would Babysit Without Pay
12 Times Strangers Showed That Kindness Can Change a Life
People
month ago
I Refuse to Pay for Food I Ate While Babysitting My Own Grandchildren
11 Times Reality Hit Harder Than Fiction
Curiosities
month ago
My Stepdad Threw Me Out With Nothing—Now He Wants a Piece of My Fortune
Family & kids
4 weeks ago
My MIL Wanted to Take Over My Home—She Didn’t See My Payback Coming
Family & kids
2 months ago
I Refuse to Let My Stepson Eat My Cooking — I’m Not His Private Chef
Curiosities
4 weeks ago
10 Times Kindness Was the Only Thing That Could Heal a Broken Heart
Curiosities
4 weeks ago
My Sister Treated Me Like an Endless ATM, So I Finally Gave Her a “Balance Insufficient” Notice
My Mom Left Me Everything in Her Will — Now My Brother Wants My Inheritance
Family & kids
4 weeks ago