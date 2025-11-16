13 Times Real Life Had Other Plans and Kindness Didn’t Save the Day
hour ago
Even the best home design or DIY project can go hilariously wrong. Kitchen fails, pizza disasters, and other unexpected mishaps show how home improvement, interior design, and DIY dreams often collide with reality in the most surprising ways.
1. “Ordered a birthday cake and received slop.”
2. “My 3-year-old nephew asked for a ‘Donut car cake.’ I am not at all a baker, but my sister and I made this.”
3. “Couples project gone haywire.”
4. When expectations vs. reality hits differently
5. “What I was supposed to make and what I made.”
6. “I was having a birthday party for my dog and was picking up the cake for the human guests.”
- “To my surprise and the workers’ surprise, my order wasn’t made yet. Up front, she said she’d never done a dog before but could try if I wanted to wait, and I was all for it. But after about 15 minutes she turns around and goes, ‘I’m so sorry, baby, I don’t know what this is but it’s not that dog. If you can come back tomorrow, I’ll get you a dog!’ So I asked her if I could see it just to see and it was this absolute masterpiece. After we both laughed for like 5 minutes straight, she said I could still take it home as long as I don’t tell anyone. So here we are.”
7. “The omelette I wanted to make VS my actual omelette.”
- “That’s Shrek’s toilet.” © Salohacin / Reddit
8. “I had a good laugh.”
9. “I feel a little disappointed with these flowers. Are my expectations too high or did the florist fall short?”
10. “My homemade failure.”
11. “Halloween cookies for preschool.”
12. “Totally messed up this, but it was fun to make.”
13. “Mother-in-law ordered these ’Mercury Glass’ ornaments after she saw an Instagram reel.”
How about checking out some amazing crochet creations? These 12 crochet masterpieces are too cute not to share. Each creation is packed with incredible detail and creativity.
Preview photo credit Minimum-Pangolin-487 / Reddit
