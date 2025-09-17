17 Sleek Manicure Ideas to Keep Your Nails Looking Trendy This Fall
When the leaves turn golden and the air gets crisp, it’s the perfect time to switch up your manicure. Fall nails aren’t just about cozy colors — they can add a sleek, polished touch to your entire look. From deep burgundies to glossy neutrals and trendy designs, these 17 fall manicure ideas will help you stay effortlessly stylish all season long.
Trends of fall 2025
Updated french
Cozy aura
Aura nails remain one of the most requested styles in salons nationwide, and this fall they’re taking on a warm, seasonal vibe. “Everyone is always so blown away by the optical illusion it creates,” says Reyes, adding that different color pairings can make the look either soft and subtle or bold and striking.
Mixed metals
This fall, nail pros are breaking the old rule that silver and gold don’t mix. “Mixed-metal nail art has been my latest obsession,” says nail artist Hang Nguyen. “I used to think they’d clash, but turns out they look amazing together. I mean, why choose one when you can have both?”
Glazed cinnamon nails
Hailey Bieber, the queen of glazed nails, has introduced a fresh twist: glazed cinnamon nails. A cozy sister to the viral glazed doughnut look, they’re already stealing hearts — maybe even more than the original. The style is brand-new for 2024, but it’s set to carry into fall 2025 as one of the standout nail trends.
Office nails
1. Pumpkin spice nails
Neon shades like electric pink, lime green, and fluorescent yellow might be fun in the summer, but they can feel out of place in autumn. Instead, embrace the quintessential flavor of fall with a manicure inspired by pumpkin spice. Use warm orange tones with accents of cinnamon brown or gold for a look that’s both festive and sophisticated.
2. Autumn leaves design
Recreate the beauty of falling leaves on your nails with a delicate leaf pattern. Use shades of amber, gold, and red on a neutral base for a design that’s intricate yet understated.
3. Plaid nails
Pastel floral designs are synonymous with spring, not autumn. On the other hand, plaid is a fall fashion staple, and it looks just as good on nails. Go for earthy tones like forest green, mustard yellow, and rust orange to create a cozy, rustic vibe.
4. Smoky neutrals
Opt for smoky shades of gray, taupe, and mauve for a sophisticated, minimalist manicure. These colors are perfect for those who prefer a subtle, everyday look.
5. Copper and bronze metallics
While metallics can be stunning, overly bright or chrome-like finishes, such as silver or bright blue, can feel too harsh for autumn. These high-shine metallics often clash with the softer, more muted tones of the season. If you want to incorporate metallics, opt for warmer tones like bronze or copper, which better complement fall’s color palette.
6. Berry tones
Deep berry tones like cranberry, plum, and raspberry are perfect for fall. These rich shades add a pop of color to your nails while still fitting into the autumn theme.
7. Ombre sunset nails
Capture the beauty of an autumn sunset with ombre nails. Blend shades of orange, pink, and purple for a gradient effect that mirrors the evening sky.
8. Nude nails
Bright white nails are crisp and clean but can feel stark and cold as the weather cools down. White nails can also draw too much contrast against fall’s warm, rich color palette. If you love the idea of a light-colored manicure, consider off-white shades like cream or ivory, which offer a softer, more seasonally appropriate look.
9. Chocolate brown nails
Rich chocolate brown nails are a great way to embrace the warmth of fall. This shade is versatile, working well as a solid color or as a base for more intricate designs.
10. Dark floral designs
Floral designs aren’t just for spring. Dark, moody florals in shades of maroon, navy, and black add a gothic yet elegant touch to your fall manicure.
11. Matte nail polish
Bright, glossy candy-colored nails in shades like bubblegum pink or mint green can look too summery for fall. The high-shine finish also doesn’t mesh well with the matte textures that are more popular during autumn. Opt for deeper hues with a matte or satin finish to align your nails with the season’s aesthetic.
12. Plaid french tips
Put a fall twist on the classic French manicure by adding plaid tips. Use autumnal colors like burgundy, green, and mustard to create a trendy, seasonal look.
As the season changes, let your nails be a canvas for the beauty of fall!