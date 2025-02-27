17 Men Whose Changing Hairstyles Boosted Their Confidence

Male Androgenic Alopecia (MAA) affects approximately 30%-50% of men by the age of 50. It is one of the main reasons many males decide to cut off their hair and sport a bald style. On the other hand, others decide to cut their long, lush hair, striving for a ''cleaner'' look. Let's check out these 17 style changes that might inspire your next trip to the barber.

1. "I’ve been struggling with hairstyles, so I decided to bite the bullet. Did I do the right thing?"

2. “3 years gone in 20 minutes. My neck is thanking me.”

3. “Which haircut do you prefer?”

4. "I'm tired of long hair, so now I have short hair. How would you describe the guy on the left and the guy on the right?"

5. “Buzzed it for 30 dollars, not 100.”

6. “Decided to get a buzz cut. Is it better or worse?”

7. “Longer hair or shorter hair?”

8. “Grew my hair out and now it’s very long. I am wondering if it suits me or if short hair suits me more.”

9. "(15–18 yrs) hair transformation."

10. “Before and after getting a haircut.”

11. I say definitely the bald look.

12. “Definitely suits you! The shave works well with the cut, too.”

13. “Very handsome after the haircut! Looks great!”

14. “Really long hair for almost 10 years but chopped it today.”

15. “Despite all the online support for the mullet I decided to chop it off.”

16. “Chopped it all off, did I make a mistake?”

I think it looked better long, but it’s not bad now. It’ll grow back, I’d say a middle ground between the two will suit you just fine. @OrganizationMajor986 / Reddit

17. "I shaved my head a few years ago, grew it out, and have been finessing it ever since. Should I keep going?"