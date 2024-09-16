Jennifer Lopez’s Rarely-Seen Twins Make an Appearance, Fans Spot a Surprising Detail

Jennifer Lopez recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her 16-year-old twins. The 55-year-old star posted a series of photos highlighting her close bond with her children while calling them her "whole heart". Many people spotted the same thing in the pics.

Despite strains in her personal life, Jennifer Lopez focuses on what matters the most - her children. The singer took to her social media to share photos with her twins Max and Emme. One photo shows her in a green and white dress with Max, who is dressed in personalized white pajamas and has his arm around her shoulder.

In another, Jennifer is seen smiling with Emme, who uses they/them pronouns, while wearing stylish square sunglasses. A third image captures a sweet moment from their childhood, with Emme and Max cuddling as toddlers.

Jennifer captioned the photos with “My whole heart,” accompanied by green and white heart emojis. Her post received almost two million likes from the fans. Many took to the comments to express their surprise at seeing the twins growing up so fast. "They look so grown up!", commented one. "They were just 7 years old like yesterday 😩," agreed another.

On August 20, 2024, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce at the Los Angeles County Superior Court. The paperwork indicated that she and Ben Affleck had been separated since April 26, 2024. There was no prenup in place. According to reports, Jennifer's children and Ben Affleck's kids from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, are "ready to move on".