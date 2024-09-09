Jennifer Lopez Stuns in a Daring “Revenge Dress” at Red Carpet After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Lopez is making waves with the debut of her latest film Unstoppable . At its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, J. Lo sizzled in a dress that showed off major skin and left a little to the imagination. Notably, her ex-husband Ben Affleck produced the movie.

On September 6, Jennifer Lopez , 55, attended the premiere of Unstoppable at TIFF. She looked stunning in a daring Tamara Ralph dress paired with Hassanzadeh jewelry. Her gown, being dubbed a "revenge dress" by fans, was a sideless dress tied together by bows. She completed the look with Dolce & Gabbana silver platform heels.

This appearance at TIFF came just two and a half weeks after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, following two years of marriage . The couple had rekindled their early-2000s romance in 2021, married in Las Vegas in July 2022, and celebrated with a larger wedding in Georgia the following month.

While Jennifer Lopez was promoting the film in Toronto, Ben Affleck remained in Los Angeles. On the same day as the premiere, he was seen in L.A. wearing a suit and sunglasses, seemingly on his way to work.

Unstoppable is a project from his production company, Artists Equity, which he founded with Matt Damon. Damon and his wife Luciana also attended the TIFF premiere. Jennifer was spotted holding Matt Damon's hand and having an intimate conversation.