The Real Reason Why Jennifer Lopez Is Divorcing Ben Affleck

After two years of marriage, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have announced their separation. Sources close to Lopez have revealed some insights into the tragic reason behind their split.

Lopez and Affleck, who have a combined total of five children, have been spending much of their time apart over the summer. According to court documents, their official separation date is listed as April 26, 2024. Jennifer Lopez filed the divorce paperwork at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on 20th August 2024.

Sources close to Lopez have revealed that despite her efforts, she couldn’t make it work. She was “done waiting” for the relationship to improve. Allegedly, Ben Affleck had no intention of fixing their marriage and had moved out looking for space.

Jennifer is ready to move on.

Lopez, who has 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, is reportedly ready to “move on” from Affleck. She is “upset and disappointed with” Ben Affleck. The source also mentioned that Lopez is uncomfortable living in the Beverly Hills mansion the couple purchased together in May 2023. The house is too big and filled with memories of their time together.

