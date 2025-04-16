Keanu Reeves Almost Didn't Play John Wick—Until a Famous Actress Stepped In

The actress in question turned out to be Desperate Housewives star, Eva Longoria. The actress shared in an interview that it was not a planned or well-though-out decision. She recalls, “I would love to say I was an investment genius and I just knew, and I calculated my risk. No, none of that. An agent, and he wasn’t even my agent, he called me and said, 'You got money, you should put your money here.'”

Longoria admitted that while she had no idea about the movie, she loved investing in people. She said, “I mean, [directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch] did their work. They put in their 10,000 hours as stunt guys and second unit directors; they had seen all the bad movies and knew how to make a good one. It was that. They were undeniably passionate, and I knew they were going to make an undeniable product.”

Clearly, she was right, and still gets checks in the mail, having made approximately $6 million of profit herself.