Helen Mirren Feels She’s Related to Acclaimed Actor—Fans Say the Same Thing
Helen Mirren just reunited with a co-star from the '80s. Apparently, despite the decades-long gap, she feels so “connected” to him, there might be reason enough for a DNA test. Here go all the details about what the Catherine the Great star said about reuniting with the acclaimed actor after so many years.
Helen Mirren is back on the screen with a new TV series.
Helen Mirren is starring in the Yellowstone prequel series, 1923, and plays Cara Dutton. The 79-year-old actress admitted in an interview that she has clicked with her co-star, who plays her husband, Jacob.
In fact, they have gotten along so famously that she feels they should look into their connection, as she compared the relationship to “your best friend in college that you haven't seen for like 30 years, but [once] you're back, [it's] exactly [the same], only even better, actually. Even better.” Mirren also felt that she and her co-star have a weird thing, despite not having worked together since 1986, in the movie, The Mosquito Coast.
By now, it's clear, the actor she is talking about is none other than the legendary Harrison Ford. She also seemed to have shocked him when she felt that their strong connection needed to be explored further via a DNA test. The actress said, “Maybe we are brother and sister in the end or something like that.”
Ford did not quite share the brotherly sentiment, calling it bizarre, prompting her to change her statement and say, “Maybe cousins. That would be better.” While the Star Wars actor may not echo her need for a DNA test, he too has a confession to make about her.
Harrison Ford felt this was a “perfect bit of casting.”
Ford has nothing but admiration for his co-star, saying that one of the main attractions of starring in 1923 was “a chance to work with her again.”
He continued to say that they had met 40 to 50 years ago while doing The Mosquito Coast, “And so we meet now 40 years later. I've been told that she's already signed up. She's been told I'm already signed up. But somehow, we find ourselves here.”
His finishing statement was just as powerful, as he pointed out that there are, “1,000,000 different kinds of actors. They're [as] different as dentists are to one another — but when there's a fit, you feel it. It's just a perfect bit of casting.”
Fans are just as curious about the “relationship.”
Not only do fans love them as a couple in the TV series, they also feel that 1923 is a great watch because of them. But what has the fans practically salivating about the pairing is the Mirren's suggestion to do the DNA test.
As one Instagram user exclaimed, “Wow. First thing comes to mind: stranger things have happened.” Another felt, “I would love the results no matter what. How old are they? I need to know the secret!” Further fan opinion poured in with one comment comparing their noses, “Same nose, could be cousins.”
Related or not, both Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford have been fantastic in 1923, and fans would clearly love to see more of them paired together. The chemistry is palpable!
While this is one onscreen couple that people cannot get enough of, here are some real-life lovebirds who turned up the love at the Oscars 2025.