Helen Mirren Feels She’s Related to Acclaimed Actor—Fans Say the Same Thing

Helen Mirren is starring in the Yellowstone prequel series, 1923, and plays Cara Dutton. The 79-year-old actress admitted in an interview that she has clicked with her co-star, who plays her husband, Jacob.

In fact, they have gotten along so famously that she feels they should look into their connection, as she compared the relationship to “your best friend in college that you haven't seen for like 30 years, but [once] you're back, [it's] exactly [the same], only even better, actually. Even better.” Mirren also felt that she and her co-star have a weird thing, despite not having worked together since 1986, in the movie, The Mosquito Coast.

By now, it's clear, the actor she is talking about is none other than the legendary Harrison Ford. She also seemed to have shocked him when she felt that their strong connection needed to be explored further via a DNA test. The actress said, “Maybe we are brother and sister in the end or something like that.”

Ford did not quite share the brotherly sentiment, calling it bizarre, prompting her to change her statement and say, “Maybe cousins. That would be better.” While the Star Wars actor may not echo her need for a DNA test, he too has a confession to make about her.