We Ranked the Dreamiest Couples at the Oscars 2025 That Gave Us Feels

People
18 hours ago

Love was definitely in the air at the Oscars 2025, be it at the red carpet, or the various pre- and post-parties to celebrate the wins and the nominations. These were the cutest couples we spotted, with loves new and old, but a ton of emotion lighting the air around. Love is what the world needs, right, even at the 2025 Academy Awards.

17. Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano

16. Mary Yeager and John Lithgow

15. Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

14. Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

13. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

12. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

11. Laura Savoie and Dennis Quaid

10. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

9. Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin

8. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

7. Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

6. Emma Stone and Dave McCary

5. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

AFP PHOTO / Richard Harbaugh / Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) / East News

4. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

3. Keleigh Sperry Teller and Miles Teller

2. Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego Saldaña

1. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Jae C. Hong/Invision/East News

Love is love, be it between celebrities on the red carpet, or just another day in our lives. Here are some more touching stories of love that can brighten the day.

Preview photo credit Evan Agostini/Invision/East News, AFP PHOTO / Richard Harbaugh / Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) / East News, Jae C. Hong/Invision/East News

