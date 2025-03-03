We Ranked the Dreamiest Couples at the Oscars 2025 That Gave Us Feels

Love was definitely in the air at the Oscars 2025, be it at the red carpet, or the various pre- and post-parties to celebrate the wins and the nominations. These were the cutest couples we spotted, with loves new and old, but a ton of emotion lighting the air around. Love is what the world needs, right, even at the 2025 Academy Awards.
17. Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano
16. Mary Yeager and John Lithgow
15. Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater
14. Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando
13. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
12. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
11. Laura Savoie and Dennis Quaid
10. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
9. Jazz Charton and Kieran Culkin
8. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Evan Agostini/Invision/East News
7. Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.
Evan Agostini/Invision/East News
6. Emma Stone and Dave McCary
5. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
AFP PHOTO / Richard Harbaugh / Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) / East News
4. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News
3. Keleigh Sperry Teller and Miles Teller
2. Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego Saldaña
1. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Jae C. Hong/Invision/East News
Love is love, be it between celebrities on the red carpet, or just another day in our lives. Here are some more touching stories of love that can brighten the day.
Preview photo credit Evan Agostini/Invision/East News, AFP PHOTO / Richard Harbaugh / Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) / East News, Jae C. Hong/Invision/East News