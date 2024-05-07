What the “Charmed” Cast Looks Like Nowadays

Decades have passed since the heyday of the hit TV show Charmed, which captivated audiences with its blend of magic, sisterhood, and supernatural adventures. During its run, the actors were some of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. Now, with time marching on, it's fascinating to revisit these celebs and see how they've evolved over the years.

Holly Marie Combs

After Holly Marry Combs appeared on Grey's Anatomy, she took a break from Hollywood. She got married and started to focus more on her family instead of her job. In 2022, Combs joined her Charmed co-stars Brian Krause (Leo) and Drew Fuller (Chris) to make a podcast called "The House of Halliwell / A Charmed Rewatch Podcast." They talk about their time on the show and watch episodes together. The podcast also has other actors from Charmed, and they talk about each season of the show.

Rose McGowan

Even though Rose McGowan hasn't been in the spotlight much lately, she's played some memorable roles in Hollywood. Rose McGowan was in a few relationships. She was engaged to Marilyn Manson for two years until 2001, and then to director Robert Rodriguez for another two years until 2009. About six years later, she got married to artist Davey Detail. They dated for about a year, got engaged in July 2013, and got married in Los Angeles in October that same year. After her role in Charmed, Rose McGowan kept acting for a while. In 2007, she had a big part in Quentin Tarantino's and Robert Rodriguez's movie Grindhouse. But since then, she hasn't had many big roles.

Alyssa Milano

© Charmed / Spelling Television , Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

In 2013, Milano came up with the comic book series Hacktivist. It was written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, drawn by Marcus To, and published by Archaia Entertainment. The book talks about hacking and global activism in today's world. In 2019, Milano started hosting the podcast "Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry." It talks about social and political issues and often has actors, activists, and political figures as guests. In 2020, Milano appeared regularly in the comedy series The Now on Quibi. In 2021, she was cast as the lead in the Netflix movie based on Nora Roberts' book Brazen Virtue. In October 2021, Milano's book Sorry Not Sorry was published.

Julian McMahon

McMahon did well in TV, especially in Nip/Tuck and Charmed. From 2020 to 2022, he played Jess LaCroix on the CBS show FBI: Most Wanted for over two seasons. He said he just knew he had to play that character when he got the script. His last episode, "Shattered," was on March 8, 2022. He often plays bad guys or characters with issues, and he thinks those roles suit him.

Shannen Doherty

Years have passed since Shannen Doherty, the performer, openly discussed her health journey. She's been candid about her treatments, wins, and challenges since then. Shannen made waves when she disclosed her battle with breast cancer in 2015. Now, the actress is facing stage 4 breast cancer. Recently, on her podcast, she mentioned streamlining her life by parting with many possessions, aiming to ease things for her loved ones in the future. In November 2023, Shannen expressed her ongoing optimism that she was not finished embracing life, "I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not—I’m not done."

Brian Krause

Brian Krause, who used to be on Charmed, has faced a big challenge in his life. He started struggling with bad habits when he was in high school. This caused problems in his life, like with his relationships and work. He even got into legal trouble because of it. When he faced health problems, he realized how serious it was. This made him see that he could have a good life without bad habits. Krause's journey to recovery was greatly helped by the support and shared experiences he found in twelve-step meetings. He's very thankful for the people he met there, whose own stories and paths to sobriety played a big part in his own recovery.