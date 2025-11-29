18 Comics About Workdays That Can Make You Say, “This Is So True!”

They say the workplace is like a second family. Here, people fight and make up, celebrate holidays together, and occasionally get reprimanded by their superiors. Our comics are precisely about the everyday life of this “little family,” the peculiar habits of coworkers, and the small joys that make office life less dull.

The article uses images created with the help of artificial intelligence.

Unfortunately, it’s not always possible to get that much-anticipated promotion. The management might have their own plans about it.

Sometimes we are rewarded in quite unexpected ways.

It seems like every office has those who forget to wash their dishes.

Cheryl Cadwell 17 hours ago If you say "sure" even once, they will use that as A BLANKET AGREEMENT, to continue using YOUR things. - - Reply

Also, those who love warming up all sorts of fragrant foods in the microwave.

Chip in for an office party? Never! First in line for the feast? Sure!

How frustrating it is when a coworker takes credit for your ideas.

It seems that the love for discussing the latest office news doesn’t depend on gender.

How nice it is when your boss finally recognizes your achievements, but sometimes it’s already too late.

Surely you’ve also had to work alongside a Casanova like this.

Office pranksters always know how to lift their coworkers’ spirits.

Sometimes management goes overboard in their desire to raise the team spirit.

The ability to find common ground with the accounting department usually comes with experience.

By the way, not all problems are actually the coworkers’ fault.

Cheryl Cadwell 17 hours ago ALWAYS WAIT 10 SECONDS, BEFORE YOU TAKE A STEP. I heard that on a TV show, right before a huge branch from a tree fell where the character would have been standing. It kinda fits this IMO. - - Reply

Long evening meetings are a special problem for those with jealous spouses waiting at home.

Morning fear #1: forgetting to wear a skirt under your coat and show up to work like that.

Cheryl Cadwell 17 hours ago I learned how to put on PANTYHOSE while driving a STICK SHIFT while running late one morning. Thankfully I DID already have my skirt ON. - - Reply

Do you have a coworker who, absentmindedly, got an entire collection of other people’s pens and staplers?

In our time, a leader can look really young. Not all job seekers are prepared for this.

Monday morning: everyone yawns. Friday afternoon: practically the weekend already.

Well, you can witness all sorts of things at work. Have you ever found yourself in similar situations? Or are your coworkers perfect in every possible way? Let’s gossip a little about your coworkers in the comments below.