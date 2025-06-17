18 Photos From Nature Lovers That Can Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

The fact that our world is a beautiful place is so common knowledge that sometimes we forget to stop and think about it. But it is so important to pause and just look around.
Yes, sometimes you need to go outside the city limits to see the beauty with your own eyes. You can look underwater, underground or visit a volcanic island. And if you don’t have time for that, then those who have already looked there and managed to take a photo come to the rescue.
“When you see a hummingbird for the first time in your life, and it lands on your head:”
“A female roe deer outside my house. With the size of her belly, she is probably carrying several fawns that will be born pretty soon.”
“Just as I was on the lookout, 2 bison came out to this spring.”
An astronaut from the ISS took an incredible photo: the Milky Way, the aurora borealis, the atmospheric glow, and the upcoming sunrise.
“A photo from my trip to the Danakil Depression”
The Danakil Depression, one of the lowest places on the continent of Africa, is 410 feet below sea level and located in the countries of Ethiopia and Eritrea.
“It all happened so fast that I wasn’t sure I had time to take a photo. When I was sorting through the pictures and saw this one, I almost burst into tears.”
These are the beauties that can lurk behind a humble cave entrance.
“I managed to photograph a roe deer.”
“Lost on a volcanic island where bizarre flowers grow.”
“River crab from my first attempt at freshwater photography.”
“The core of the Milky Way, and yes, some processing of the image”
“Found this on the seashore. What is that? I’m a biologist, and I have no idea.”
“The recent eruption of the Kilauea volcano”
“Just took a picture of the Niagara River on my phone.”
“Red fox pups playing on a sunny afternoon”
“The photo from my 10-day trek in Nepal”
“Just a crow against the full moon”
