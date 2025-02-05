15+ Pics of Nature’s Beauty That Feel Like Free Therapy

In a world filled with constant noise and distractions, nature can ground us and bring peace to our lives. A study found that spending just 20 minutes in nature can significantly reduce stress hormone levels. In this article, we've compiled some of the most stunning images of nature's wonders that feel like free therapy for your soul.

1. "My girlfriend's cosy farmhouse in Norway, with a winter & summer comparison."

2. "Squirrel nest."

3. "The Moon looks like Saturn."

4. "My wife found this tiny skink in our garden, some much-needed brightness on a grey, smoky day."

5. "I moved to Iceland because of my love of photography."

6. "Mars photobombing my photo of the first full moon in 2025."

7. "Baby snapping turtles look just like little dinosaurs."

8. "Photo I took of a mallard."

9. "Luna moth landed on my window."

10. "45 minutes before go-time, and during. Mother Nature had perfect timing."

11. "My closest encounter with a whale."

12. "Tender moments between a leopard & her cub that I was fortunate to capture."

13. "Landscape I saw this year."

14. "The underside of a lightning bug."

15. "A little lion snarling at my remote camera."

16. Goats in argan trees in Morocco.

17. “I tried to take a picture of my gf at Lake Moraine, Canada, when suddenly this little guy joined in.”