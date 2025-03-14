18 Times People Experienced Next-Level Technology Firsthand

We live in a world where washing machines can talk back to you, a hospital door opens in emergencies, or a tiny pill shows your whole digestive system. Some people are getting a front-row seat to these incredible innovations. Join us on a journey through moments where technology meets everyday life in the most unexpected ways.💡

1. "I recently started working in an ER at a hospital. This vein finder is the coolest piece of tech equipment I’ve seen."

2. “You can’t read the cash machine screen if you’re not directly in front of it.”

3. “The kid beside me in class has a keyboard made of light.”

4. “My wife lost her Apple Pencil four months ago. After replacing it, we just found it.”

5. “I made my first face prosthetic!”

6.

"HP 'smart' printer proudly notified me it had automatically switched its settings to print my document in the correct size. Printed what should have been on a standard A4 sheet as a tiny piece crammed in the corner, suitable only for a doll's house." @Hungry_Wrap9103 / Reddit

7. “This train has a live display of occupied/vacant stalls.”

8. "Robot cat waiter at my local restaurant. You put the order into an iPad, and someone loads the food for the waiter. It’s pretty agile. Did some quick turns to avoid the humans."

9. “The restaurant has a see-through toilet until you lock the door.”

10. “This hospital public bathroom door can be unlocked from the outside and modified to open outwards in case someone collapses against it on the inside.”

11. “A soon-to-open restaurant has a coffee robot barista.”

12.

"I know someone who was unable to go to work until the firmware in their smart door locks had finished updating." @Mossley / Reddit

13. “This traffic light allows seniors/disabled to tap cards to add time to cross.”

14. “This pill bottle lid tells you when you last opened it.”

15. "Microwave with built-in toaster. The future is now. Mind-blown."

16. Back in 1921, women also used beauty gadgets. Here, you can see anti-wrinkle and blemish masks.

17.

My washing machine sometimes sends notifications to my phone that it’s finished and if I want to take the items out soon or run a 'refresh' cycle to keep clothes fresh. These notifications only seem to happen while it’s turned off at the wall and in the middle of the night, however. @Ok_Vegetable263 / Reddit

18. "I swallowed this camera pill yesterday, so the doctors could see my whole digestive system. It takes 2 photos per second and even has LEDs incorporated."

"I know no one will believe me, but I have to share this anyway. We used to do these capsule endoscopy procedures, and we had one woman who passed the capsule and fished it out the toilet to swallow it again." @kaychak1982 / Reddit