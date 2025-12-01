20+ People Shared Genius Tricks That Should Be Passed Down Like Family Secrets
The heroines of today’s article know a great deal about how to make their own lives simpler. Their life hacks cover all areas of life: there’s a brilliant trick from meal-prep experts, and a tip from an experienced mom on how to make sure your child is visible even in the dark. And as a bonus, you’ll get some advice from a very wise mother-in-law.
- After using a blender, immediately put a little dish soap and hot water inside and run it for a minute. This method might be common knowledge, but personally, I spent years setting it aside and then struggling to handwash it later! © enchantingcat / Reddit
- Take a sanitary pad without wings and cut it into 5 pieces. Spray each piece with your favorite perfume and stick them in the closet. Now it will always smell nice in there! © lifehacksvera / TikTok
- You can use the same trick to eliminate unpleasant odors in the toilet. Just stick a pad on the underside of the lid. © SanveraHygiene / YouTube
- If you live alone and have a hard time finishing your bags of sliced bread before it expires...don’t fret! You can throw it in the freezer.
You can throw frozen slices of bread directly into a toaster, and it comes out nice and toasty, just like unfrozen bread would. © Unknown author / Reddit
- Spraying a bit of perfume into your hairbrush makes your hair smell mysteriously great! © Fox-system / Reddit
- Bike shorts with pockets under all dresses and skirts. One, for chub rub. Two, I don’t need to carry a bag. Small cardholder wallet, keys, and phone all fit! © hmbmelly / Reddit
- Cooking has become significantly less messy for me since I stopped throwing away the bags my produce comes in right away, and started using them as countertop trash bags for collecting scraps while I’m prepping. © thumper5 / Reddit
- Using a silk pillow case at night instead of cotton leaves you with a lot less bed-head hair messiness and stops you getting creases on your face (for us older women, it takes ages for pillow creases to go!) © Unknown author / Reddit
- Instead of attaching the wings of a sanitary pad directly to your underwear, put a piece of paper underneath. This way, the wings won’t detach from the fabric and the pad won’t shift. © dearlovio / Instagram
- When I cook something that requires a lot of effort, I make it in large quantities. Today, I kneaded enough shortcrust pastry for 3 pies at once: I put 2 parts in the freezer and made a pie out of one. It took as much time and effort as it would for a single pie. © cher__amie / Threads
- You know how sour cream curdles into lumps when added to a hot dish during cooking? Add salt, spices, and a teaspoon of flour to the sour cream — the flour will change the texture of the sour cream, resulting in a creamy sauce like you’d find in a restaurant. © miss_mirgorodskaa / Threads
- If the shoes have rubbed your feet, and you don’t have a band-aid handy, take a pantyliner. Cut a piece and stick it to your sock or shoe, with the soft side against your skin. © Anna Home / YouTube
- I told a very persistent guy that he’s a really nice man, but I’m in a hurry to get home because I urgently need to use the toilet. It worked! © kiskasosiska.69 / Threads
- When you can’t open a glass jar of salsa or pickles or whatever, bang the lid against the counter a couple of times. Voilà. © whiterabbit818 / Reddit
- I hung a glowing keychain on my 2-year-old. It’s really convenient. It’s cheap, available at any pet store, comes with a clip, and is waterproof.
In the fall or winter, it’s a lifesaver: you can immediately see what bushes your kids have run into. Just attach it to the loop on the back of their jumpsuit. By the way, the kids loved them because the keychains also blink. © betula.et.perca / Threads
- For those who use shaving gel that come in aluminum cans: before you put it in the shower stall, use clear nail polish to make a thin coat all along the bottom rim of the can. Let it dry for a few minutes, then put it in the shower stall. This will prevent the can from rusting at the bottom and leaving those rust-colored rings. © stygian_shores / Reddit
- I sleep with my hair in a bun, so I wake up with loose, natural waves. © Unknown author / Reddit
- Rather than throw away mostly empty containers of ketchup, put the bottle in a long sock (with the lid in the toe section). Grab the other end and swing it around like you’re about to throw a lasso. The centrifugal force will move all of the liquid to the top of the bottle. © ***axolotls / Reddit
- During my pre-married life, I went on dates. Instead of going to a restaurant or café, I would say, “Let’s go feed stray kittens.” Or: “There was a sick dog behind the garages, let’s find it and take it to the vet, and then grab a bite somewhere.”
If the person refused or walked around with a grumpy face the whole time, it turned out they were 99% not worth it. I didn’t find any exceptions. © drau_eng / Threads
- If you don’t have any night sanitary pads on hand, you can avoid problems in the morning by using 2 regular pads. Stick them perpendicular to each other and secure them with the “wings.” © Purewow / YouTube
- Tie a small piece of color coordinated ribbon to zippers on the backs of dresses. Helps to reach and zip up yourself if no one is around or if you’re not able to contort yourself to reach. © ***_Gremlin_*** / Reddit
- It took me 33 years to learn how to quickly stop hiccups. Turns out, you need to plug one ear with a finger, then the other (using the other hand). The hiccups stop almost immediately because it irritates the vagus nerve and shifts the attention of the nervous system. Tried it twice — it really works. © emma.finance / Threads
- Wear an extra pair of underwear over tights to keep them up if you have issues with them falling down. © remuslupins*** / Reddit
- Use sweat bands on your wrist when washing your face. Soaks up any water that would drip down your arms and get all over your counter and floor. © MotherOfDragonflies / Reddit
- The best way to know if you have cleaned up all the shards of a broken glass or jar is to turn off the lights and turn on your flashlight. The tiny shards reflect the light. This has saved my feet many times. © little_miss_beachy / Reddit
- If you want a comfortable pair of high heels, invest in a pair of dance heels. Lots of beautiful designs and colors, designed to be flexible and comfortable. Worth every penny. © Rarefindofthemind / Reddit
Bonus
- “You’re doing it wrong!” said my mother-in-law, a saint woman, to me long ago. “When your husband is at work, you should rest. And when he comes back, start cleaning, cooking, doing laundry, and all that!” © empatico_demonio / Threads
