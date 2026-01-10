10 Heart-Stopping Moments of Quiet Kindness That Prove the World Is Still Full of Compassion

Re: the Morrison family story

That a family just casually sent eight grand to a stranger because their nanny made herself late for work getting that person to the hospital is just as impressive as the fact that the young woman drove that person to the hospital in the first place. I thought the story was going to end with something like: "Of course they wrote her the recommendation to get her into nursing school; a family with the profound decency to send $8k to a stranger would of course have made sure their nanny had the best possible chance to get an education and start her career."