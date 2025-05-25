20+ Surprises That Can Await Any of Us in a Beauty Salon

If you don’t want to doll up at home, it’s quite logical to turn to a stylist. But the experience of some beauty salon visitors shows that this is not always a good idea.

“Is this a bad haircut or just because I have thick, course hair? I can’t tell, but I don’t like it.”

“The first picture is my hair right before my salon visit. The second is the horrible result. I got a discount, but I still feel cheated.”

“I wanted witchy nails. This is what I got in 2.5 hours.”

“I spent 6 hours on coloring, and my family said it looked so-so. But I’ve already fixed the color, and I’m happy now.”

“Got microblading today. I cried all day but it looks so uneven to me? I know they are definitely not symmetrical.”

“My wedding makeup didn’t turn out the same way as the trial. The makeup artist assured me that it looked like that because of the light, but when I saw the wedding photos, I was disappointed.”

“Asked for an almond shaped thin tipped French manicure. I could cry.”

So unflattering, like they got caught in a door or something. © debbie_liz / Reddit

“My hairdresser just cut half my hair off, the first photo is what I looked like before.”

“What you end up looking like when your hairstylist goes so slow and uncertain they leave bleach in your hair for nearly 2 hours in certain spots and only partially finish the rest before your scalp burns so bad you want to cry.”

“I’m very disappointed with the trial wedding makeup.”

This makeup artist either doesn’t have a lot of bridal experience, or just wanted some quick cash. © spiritualien / Reddit

“I had a poor trial makeup, so it was decided to do my own makeup for the wedding.”

“Paid a lot of money for this awful haircut.”

“I’m not a hair stylist, but I think I got a terrible haircut.”

“Do a makeup trial! The girl who did my makeup let me walk out like this!”

“Yes, I paid for this haircut. I guess the hairdresser didn’t like me.”

“I got a really bad eyebrow wax job... The bottom pictures are after I filled them in with makeup. I had to do this for months!”

“Am I over exaggerating or do these look terrible? When I protested, I was told that the stuff left on the cuticles would come off with hand washing.”

“I recently got a terrible haircut, and I finally managed to get it right today.”

“I had my first manicure and instead of a round shape I got a pointed one. The nails are of different lengths and thicknesses, and the nail tech didn’t even file the gel. I am disappointed.”

They’re more like bird beaks, not fingernails. © Sail_On_4170 / Reddit

“I’ve been growing my hair for about 3 years, and I really wanted to get a haircut with bangs. But the hairdresser ruined it.”

“I asked for highlights and got this.”