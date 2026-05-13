Top 7 Manicure Trends That Are Taking Over Spring-Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs

Chrome nails are evolving again, but this summer’s version is much softer and more wearable than the mirror-like metallic manicures from previous seasons.

Soft chrome ombré nails blend neutral nude shades into reflective pearl or silver finishes, creating a diffused glow rather than a harsh metallic effect. The manicure looks luxurious in motion and changes depending on lighting, which makes it highly shareable on TikTok and Instagram Reels.

People love this trend because it delivers maximum impact without complicated nail art. It feels futuristic and elegant at the same time — which is exactly the type of beauty aesthetic dominating spring-summer 2026.