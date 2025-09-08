20 Times Abandoned Items Became Someone Else’s Treasure
In a world where everything is bought and sold, some lucky people find real treasures for free right in the street. An old armchair, a vintage lamp, or antique furniture — for some it is rubbish, but for others, it is an opportunity to give it a second life. It’s both saving money and contributing to the environment! In this article, we put together the most unusual and valuable things that people found in the dump, and in the bonus section, we’ll show a thing that became even better than it was. We are sure you will be surprised.
“Not sure if we will keep these or I’ll resell them, but I wasn’t leaving them on the side of the road!”
- I would have died, come back to life and then died again. That’s a once in a lifetime find! © anothertrytaken / Reddit
“It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. I can’t believe they threw it away.”
“Was taking my trash out this morning and found a unicycle in the dumpster. I’m gonna hurt myself, and it’s gonna be fun.”
“Finally found my dream Kitchenaid! Ice cream maker, meat grinder and pasta roller attachments are in the original sealed boxes. Score!”
“This gorgeous cat mansion I found on the road next to a pile of rubbish.”
“I love trash picking in rich neighborhoods.”
“Dolce & Gabbana fan found among a pile of trash on the side of the road in Long Island City”
My friend said, “You’re crazy that thing is so beat up.”
“Rocking the afternoon away in my new rocker!”
- Oh, I am so jealous, she is a beauty, great find, wish it was mine! © Hot******54 / Reddit
“Found all these candles at the weekend. Only one has a whole glass, but I have plenty of cosmetics jars at home that can be used for holders.”
“My greatest trash find of all time. Someone threw out a ball gown. And it fits! I feel like a princess.”
- Wow, it fits you so well. It’s like the fairy godmother left it for you to find. © goldenalgae / Reddit
“Just picked this up from the curb. Any idea what it is?”
- I’d be checking every millimeter of that beautiful object to see if it could be a rare art piece worth a hefty sum. © Lyrehctoo / Reddit
“Found this while dog walking. I have no clue why somebody would throw out a new cast iron pan.”
“Just found on the side of the road. The living room is pretty cramped as is. Should I work with it or pass it along?”
“I work at a car wash and people throw away a lot or stuff while vacuuming. I always check balances on gift cards I find. This one has $100.”
- Nice! I used to detail cars when I was in school and found all sorts of goodies including change and money that added up to a ton! Also found a framed gold John Lennon record with certificate and signature. © sohcordohc / Reddit
- A friend of mine several years ago bought a heating pad at the thrift store. When she got home, she took the cover off of it to wash it and found $700 inside of it! © Mental_Lie_527 / Reddit
- I found an orange bag and there was a box inside the bag, upside-down. I looked inside and saw a full Ariana Grande perfume. And it’s the exact one my 15-year-old has been obsessed with for over a year! She was thrilled with that find. © haleybeans88 / Reddit
“I found all these perfume jars in one bag. I’m definitely keeping YSL and Valentino.”
- My father literally bathed in Obsession by Calvin Klein! One of my favorite fragrances. © ObjectiveDealer2990 / Reddit
“Was out walking in the evening and found a working sewing machine. I couldn’t believe my luck!”
Bonus: This is the clock with a pendulum found and painted by a real craftsman. Just look at this magic.
We hope this article inspired you to look at old things in a new way. After all, as these amazing finds show, someone’s trash can become someone else’s treasure. And sometimes you don’t have to go far. Just take a look around you.
Let’s see what other treasures were waiting in the street for their second chance.