17 People Who Hit the Thrifting Jackpot, and Can’t Stop Smiling

Second hand shops, flea markets, thrift stores, garage sales, they are all great places to find a really unique item for a reasonable price. The heroes of this article, for example, went to a thrift store and came back with a great purchase.

1. “My husband has a pretty good eye. He found this dress for me when we were thrifting today. I almost squealed when I saw the tag. It’s by Reformation.”

A man who can thrift, knows Reformation, and finds Reformation while thrifting. Is he superhuman? © leezybelle / Reddit

Wow! Fits you like a dream! What a gorgeous buy. Great job to your husband! He’s done good! © GolBlessIt / Reddit

2. “The feeling when it’s nighttime, there’s a pizza in the oven, and everything around you is a thrifted treasure.”

That looks so nice and cozy, I want to be there, I want pizza. © Nice_Rope_5049 / Reddit

3. “I think I maybe found real pearls (a bracelet) for $1.99. They’re cool to the touch and heavy, and the clasp is marked 14K! I don’t know what the other marking means or what pearls are even worth, but I feel fancy!”

Ex jewelry consultant. 99% sure those are real. It’s almost zero chance gold would be used on fake pearls, plus the Chord knotting is another sign. Also, inconsistencies in shape and such is a good sign, and you never see that kind of clasp on false gold pieces.

Looks like a gorgeous vintage piece. Most real pearl pieces I’ve seen have sterling fixtures on them these days. © crypticgoddessavi / Reddit

I'm no expert, but pearls can be super inexpensive. But you have a nice maker's mark, so I'd take it to a jeweler to learn more! That's a big clasp, so there's definitely value there. © redbucket75 / Reddit

I wore pearls like this on my wedding day! Freshwater necklace, bracelet, and earrings. You got a nice deal! © mlledufarge / Reddit

I wore pearls like this on my wedding day! Freshwater necklace, bracelet, and earrings. You got a nice deal! © mlledufarge / Reddit

4. “My dream rocking chair”

Look at those gorgeous curls. Good find. © Fomulouscrunch / Reddit

5. “You know that feeling where you see something on the shelf and time seems to stand still?”

Not only is this a great find, but it’s also the cleanest kitchen appliance I’ve ever seen at a thrift store. © plzhelpauthenticate / Reddit

You guys are always so lucky. My 2 local Goodwills have nothing there but stained pillows, old underwear and some 1987 appliances that don’t work. © mibonitaconejito / Reddit

6. “1899 pocket watch at thrift $3.49”

I would love to have this! © BookishRoughneck / Reddit

7. “I immediately fell in love with this bag and the hardware is really cool! Yes, it’s a little scuffed up, but I love it.”

I love it, it’s just my style.....and personally I think leather handbags improve with age and wear. © SUPBarefoot_BeachBum / Reddit

It feels like the bag is posing for us. © xNinjaNoPants / Reddit

8. “Found this gold keychain at a flea market.”

Can’t stop looking at it. It’s magical artifact. © dinok_love / Reddit

9. “Husband just walked in the door with this beautiful needlepoint from Goodwill!”

10. “Got a chunky amber pendant and a nice silver chain to hang it on for $15 yesterday.”

11. “Our ’new’ dining set!”

Love it! I would have snatched it up too! © ravenblue77 / Reddit

12. “I immediately grabbed them and went to the checkout. I didn’t need to see anything else.”

“While walking to the register, a lady literally told me she ‘hated’ me because of these lamps. My grandmother said if she had somewhere to put the lamps, she would buy them from me... Mind you, I never gave her that option.”

I literally gasped. Just gorgeous lamps! © EmpyreanMelanin / Reddit

13. “My daughter found this Vintage Victoria’s Secret lingerie at the Goodwill. It had tags from 1982 and it’s brand new.”

This is utter perfection! © Unknown author / Reddit

14. “I’ve been looking for a beautiful chair for a long time, and then I came across this handsome piece! It is hand-carved and made without a single nail or screw.”

This is a once-in-a-lifetime find. It’s beautiful! © TheGreatLiberalGod / Reddit

15. “Snagged this groovy pineapple lamp for $4.”

16. “Went looking at my local thrift store for some fabric, and they had this gorgeous Singer! If my research is correct it’s a 1902 Model 27. Happy to say it came home with me!”

Love it! It’s gorgeous! I have my grandfather’s Singer sewing machine (he was a tailor). I almost paid to get it restored but decided not to...it’s just as the last time he used it...it still has some of my grandpa’s stuff in it. He passed away in the early 1970s. © LoudKaleidoscope8576 / Reddit

17. “Bought a vintage traveling bag for almost free at an auction, and a month later found a wedding ring in the pocket.”