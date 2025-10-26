18 Brides Who Said “No” to a White Dress and Looked Absolutely Stunning

Yes, lately brides have been increasingly choosing to get married not in traditional white dresses, but in something alternative. For example, take a look at the heroines of this article: they chose unique outfits, and they not only look stunning in them but also glow with happiness.

1. I’m over 40. I came across this dress, and my heart immediately skipped a beat. I’m in love with it, but my mom says it’s not age-appropriate for me anymore.

Once, I was too shy to buy it, and now I’m kicking myself! © Bodyimagedoctor / Reddit

2. I got married as a fairy tale princess.

3. We renewed our vows on our 20th anniversary.

Congratulations! You are beautiful and look so happy! © Capable-Total3406 / Reddit

4. If you’re dreaming of a bright, bold dress, buy it. You definitely won’t regret it!

Amazing! Your dress creates the perfect contrast. You look stunning! © karebear37 / Reddit

5. I searched for a unique dress, tried on 46 but finally found it!

6. I just wanted to show you my dress from a Harry Potter-themed wedding.

Your husband must have been blown away when he saw you! You look absolutely stunning in that dress, the subtle snake is very classy too. Congratulations! © haveabunderfulday / Reddit

7. The pink floral dress of my dreams!

I think this is the dress of my dreams, which I didn’t even realize. It’s magnificent! © Swiftlygracie / Reddit

8. I just love my dress! But it’s so unconventional, what do you think?

Wonderful! You look like you’re about to burst with joy, so what else is there to say! © PepperJacs / Reddit

9. The names of flowers were embroidered all over my dress.

10. I found my dress. I love it so much! Now I wonder what kind of bouquet should I have?

For this dress, I would choose a bouquet of red roses. It will look quite dramatic, yet it won’t distract attention away from you. © NoLongerNeeded / Reddit

11. It was an honor for me to wear my mom’s wedding dress on my own wedding day.

12. I don’t even want to take off this dress.

13. If you’re considering buying a non-white dress, go for it. Trust me, you won’t regret it!

14. If you’re unsure about whether to wear a not traditional dress, my advice is — go for it!

15. I bought a dress online, without trying it on. I am a plus-size woman, and my weight constantly fluctuates, so I was apprehensive about ordering online.

In the end, the dress turned out a bit too big, so I took it to a seamstress. She said it was the most well-made dress she had ever seen.

16. My dress arrived.

17. This weekend, I tried on the dress I ordered. I put it on and immediately felt amazing in it. I’m definitely going to wear it at home when my fiancé isn’t there.

18. I just want to share my alternative wedding dress to inspire all the brides who want to go in this direction.

Wow! My jaw just hit the floor. © danceswithturtles286 / Reddit