20 People Who Wanted a Fresh Look and Got an Identity Crisis Instead

When people feel like switching things up, changing their appearance is often the first idea that comes to mind. A fresh haircut can boost your mood and make you feel stylish and confident. But sometimes, what seems like a great idea can end in disappointment.

1. “The roots grew out, I thought I’d bleach them myself. But the hair just broke off.”

2. “Ever thought about hiring a cheap barber? Think again.”

3. “I paid 230$ for this. I’ve been crying since last night.”

4. “I asked for subtle balayage... The hair stylist won’t text me back after asking her to fix it.”

5. “Tried curling my hair, failed miserably.”

6. “I paid $300 for a curly cut. I left the salon super unhappy.”

7. “Bleached and toned my regrowth— but it came out super gray.”

8. “Waited 6 weeks for an appointment at the highest rated salon in town for an undercut. This is what I got. Help.”

9. “I dyed my hair and it went 2 different colors.”

10. “Bad bleach damaged hair.”

11. “My girlfriend had an oopsie while cutting my hair.”

12. “Tried going to a new stylist... Crying now.”

13. “I cut my bangs and I hate them.”

14. “Just came out the salon, thought it looked great till I saw the back.”

15. “Tried to go light brown with box dye and it ended up like this.”

16. “I had green hair. It became unacceptable at work. I dyed it black, but this is what came out after I washed my hair.”

17. “I asked for a lob a little past my jaw and she cut it all off. How do I even style this?”

18. “I made the mistake of trying to go platinum while my hair had green semi permanent dye. Here’s how it looks under different lighting!”

19. “Used Hot Purple from Crazy Color, and it came out like this.”

20. “What have I done.”