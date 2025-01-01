12 Brides Whose DIY Wedding Dresses Look Better Than Luxury Brands

Planning a wedding is all about making it personal, and some brides take that to the next level with stunning DIY wedding dresses. From intricate lace details to hand-sewn embellishments, these handcrafted gowns don’t just rival luxury brands, they outshine them in beauty, creativity, and sentimental value.

1. “I would have never thought I could make my wedding dress.”

“It’s honestly one of the best made dresses I’ve seen”, a person exclaimed.

2. I knew I’d never be able to afford an Oscar de la Renta dress so I made my own!

“Absolutely beautiful. You look like a million dollars”.

3. “After over 2+ years of work, my dream blue wedding dress made it down the aisle!!”

4. “It took about 100 hours over four months, and I spent around $300-350 on it!”

5. “I made my wedding dress”

“A little back story as well, this was not our actual wedding day. We got married in October last year and I HATED my dress :-( I paid lots of money to get a custom-made designer gown, and while it was a beautifully made gown, it just didn’t suit my body shape and I kept having to lift the dress up the entire day, it was not practical at all. Anyway, fast forward a few months later and I decided to make my dress. Our first anniversary was coming up and I decided to plan a surprise wedding re-shoot with my husband.”

6. “The dress took me about a month to do because I kept undoing and re-stitching because I wanted the dress to be perfect!”

7. “I started learning to sew a year ago, to sew my wedding dress...All in, I think it cost approx $600 NZD / $400 USD so I saved quite a bit!”

8. “I draped the beaded fabric onto the bodice and hand-sewed it. The skirt is underlined with dutchess satin and has an overlay of the beaded fabric.”

9. “It was my first time working with tulle, making a dress, making a corset, or sizing up a pattern. With a lot of time...I somehow made it happen.”

10. “I made my own wedding dress from scratch!”

11. “Made a non-conventional wedding dress!”

12. “I decided three weeks before my wedding to crochet my wedding dress. My hands are still aching but I was so happy to be in something I made myself...”

“Absolutely unreal! You’re gonna cause a stir”, commented a person. “That’s the nicest wedding dress I’ve ever seen!” added another.