15+ Brides Who Proved Thrift Store Finds Can Be Truly Magical

When it comes to wedding dresses, most brides dream of designer boutiques or tailor-made gowns. But sometimes, the perfect dress can be found in the most unexpected places—like a thrift store! These brides discovered stunning gowns at a fraction of the cost, proving that beauty doesn’t have to break the bank.

18. “I found my wedding dress today. I believe it’s from the 1950s, and I only paid $64 for it.”

“$1500 Oleg Cassini wedding gown — it cost me just $70.”

“My wedding dress was found at a local thrift store. Looked up the tag and it’s a ’cloud dress’ inspired by Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding dress.”

“Always wanted to thrift my dress but never thought it was possible because I’m extra petite.”

“Thrifted this vintage 1970s wedding dress today.”



“A $40 thrifted vintage lace wedding dress”

“My $200 wedding dress from a thrift store I stopped in at on a whim”

“I got my dream wedding dress at a thrift store for $80.”

“Found my wedding dress at Goodwill!”

“I can finally share my wedding dress. Pricier for a Goodwill, but still a steal!”

“I’ve been searching thrift stores for a couple of months for my wedding attire, and I finally found this brand new jumpsuit for $5!”

“Found my wedding dress at a thrift store for $12. I’m thrilled!”

“Dream Wedding dress for $10.”

“Found this absolutely gorgeous vintage wedding dress at Goodwill for $13.”

“$50 for my wedding dress!”

“Thrift store wedding dress!”

“Found this gorgeous vintage (’80s) Gloria Vanderbilt wedding gown for $60!”

“Found this beautiful Sottero & Midgley wedding dress for $25 at Goodwill today!”

“Thrifted my wedding dress for $30.”

“A Vera Wang wedding dress for $65!”