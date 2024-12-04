10 Coincidences That Are Too Real to Be Just Coincidences

Life has a funny way of throwing surprises at us, and sometimes, the coincidences it serves up are so wild they sound made up. Today, we’re looking at stories from people who shared moments that are almost too unbelievable to be true.

1. “My mom bought me this ‘Pinkie’ print because she thought I looked like her.”

2.

“My old work did a Secret Santa with a $10 limit, and I didn’t know my recipient well. Last minute, I spotted an old copy of Oliver Twist in a second-hand bookstore for $10 and bought it. On the day of the gift exchange, I noticed a woman crying and heard people asking for her Secret Santa. I went over and revealed myself. She hugged me and tearfully explained that 10 years ago her house burned down with all her belongings, including that very book. The copy I gave her was the exact same edition, weathered in the same spots, as if I had grabbed it off her shelf before the fire.” Ripley2179 / Reddit

3. “I spilled some of my drink, and it looks like a fish.”

4. “I peeled the sticker off my red pear and revealed a green pear.”

5.

“In 10th grade English class, the teacher didn’t have anything planned for us to do, and it was close to the end of the year I guess, so she goes to the big cupboard in the corner and pulls out a stack of copies. It’s examples of a successful essay written during a final exam, so we can learn what a good one looks like and how to build a narrative, etc. The topic of these was What was the most pivotal moment of your life? There are three examples, ranging in proficiency. We read through the first two, and I volunteer to read the last one aloud. I start reading... and I stop. The essay was about... me. My big sister had gotten a really good mark 6 years earlier on her final exam essay, which she wrote about the day I was born. I got pretty emotional about that one.” intersn***hes / Reddit

6. “This heart inside an onion I cut.”

7. “Found a really cool stick that looks like a good wizard staff.”

8. “Giving my former WFH desk a much-needed dusting and found this tiny handprint.”

9.

“I lived in an apartment in San Francisco for several years. I moved out. A couple of years later, I met a girl, and we started dating. She lived in the exact same unit that I had lived in. I moved back into that unit. We have been married for 25 years.” Goldenbears55 / Reddit

10.

“On my first solo trip to Europe during college, I attended a concert at the Cathedral of Notre-Dame, Paris. There I was in this packed cathedral, feeling a bit ’alone’ because of traveling by myself. When I looked to the right, I was amazed to see the person sitting next to me was my ’high school crush.’ She, too, was alone. From that point on, we shared everything together for the remainder of our stay.” Unknown author / Reddit