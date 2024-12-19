10 Stories About Dads That Became Family Legends

Dads are the only people who can turn a diaper disaster into a comedy show and still walk away as the hero. These 10 stories show fatherhood at its funniest, proving that sometimes, dad jokes and playful mishaps are the perfect ingredients for unforgettable memories.

1.

One time, my dad took my brother’s walkie-talkie and had us and about 10 kids in the neighborhood convinced that we’d picked up a signal from a plane that was crashing towards the Earth. We were running up and down the streets for an hour with our eyes on the sky, listening as the “pilot” tried to reach someone for help. Dad’s windows were open, so we eventually caught on to the heinous laughter echoing between the houses after every mayday. ittakesonetoknowwon / Reddit

2.

My dad waited till my 3 siblings and I had gone to bed on Christmas Eve, then he shouted, “I don’t care who you are fat man, get that sled off my roof.” We were all up and telling Dad not to yell at Santa. Slamslam102 / Reddit

3.

One time, my dad literally took candy from a baby. A two-year-old held up a lollipop, and my dad assumed the kid was giving it to him. After taking it and walking away, he realized the toddler probably just wanted to show it to him. RekNepZ / Reddit

4.

One time, my dad made me drive 3 hours from home to visit a nature preserve. He then began taking pics of the birds there. Just one problem, the birds were plastic. Turns out the flocks had stopped migrating back to the preserve, so they put up plastic birds for tourists. The funniest part was how long it took him to listen to me telling him they were plastic. Catalystic_mind / Reddit

5.

I was in another room and the phone rang. I hear my dad answer the phone when a telemarketer called, and they asked if he wants his ductwork cleaned. He said, yes, I would love to have my ducks cleaned. QUACK QUACK....QUACK QUACK... and then just hangs up on the guy. Mutha****aaaa / Reddit

6.

One day, my dad answered the door in his underwear at 8am. The salesman was obviously weirded out. After he left, my mom was mortified and asked why he did that. My dad said, “If these people don’t want a show, they shouldn’t come for the matinée.” Arkaega / Reddit

7.

When I was 17, I went to go pick up a girl I was dating, at her house. I was wearing jeans with many holes all down the front because I thought it was fashionable. When I get to her house, her father opens the door. He looks me over and tells me to wait outside for a second. He returns half a minute later with a roll of duct tape and proceeds to tape up every last hole on my jeans. letstalkaboutrocks / Reddit

8.

One time, on Halloween, trick or treaters came to the door and my Dad answered. One of them says, ’TRICK OR TREAT!’ To which my Dad replies, ’TREAT PLEASE!’ The kids all look at each other confused, one of them reluctantly hands him a KitKat, Dad thanks them and shuts the door. We didn’t get any more trick or treaters that year. jakeollinge / Reddit

9.

I’m the daughter of an overprotective father. My dad used to make meals full of yummy garlic (I love garlic) before parties when I was a teenager. It wasn’t til years later I realized I probably smelled like garlic at all my high school parties! I confronted him about it, and he smiled as said, “I wondered when you’d realize.” I’m not too bright. ladyanneboleyn / Reddit

10.

It was a Friday afternoon and my sister was introducing her boyfriend to my dad. After exchanging pleasantries, her boyfriend asked, “What time would you like her back by?” to which my dad responded, “Hmm... Have her back by Sunday.” Seikho_M / Reddit