6 Early Melanoma Signs Most People Tend to Ignore

You might not think twice about a little patch of missing eyebrow or eyelash hair—but it could be a red flag. According to researchers, some melanomas can actually start deep inside your hair follicles. As the cancer grows, it can damage the follicle from the inside out, leading to unexpected hair loss right where the tumor is forming. It’s one of those sneaky signs that’s easy to miss—but could mean a lot more than a bad brow day.