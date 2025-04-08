5 Trendy Haircuts to Freshen Up Your Looks in Spring
Spring is knocking on the door. And that means it might be time to freshen up your looks. New clothes, shoes, handbag. And, of course, a new hairstyle.
This article is at your service to radically change your image. Here are the most fashionable hairstyles.
Micro braids
Braids are on trend in 2025, but micro ones. Fashionistas from all over the world braid individual strands, creating hairstyles in Victorian style. It’s not necessary to leave them loose. You can collect the finished braids into a bun, so that the hairstyle was neat.
As for the classic braids, it’s worth noting that hair braided on the side is already considered old-fashioned.
Thick bangs
Bangs are on trend in a variety of styles and lengths. The main thing is that it should be lush and expressively frame the face. Pay attention, for example, to the straight bangs that smoothly join the rest of the hair on the sides.
Angled bangs also look cool. They give the hairstyle an unusual texture. These bangs are especially good for the owners of thick wavy hair.
Hair in a natural shade
Instead of obviously dyed hair, experts recommend relying on your natural color. Or choose shades that are close to your natural color. For example, gray hair or sun-bleached hair is spot-on in 2025.
Contrasting highlights also look irrelevant. If you plan to color your hair, ask your stylist to choose a technique that is as gentle as possible.
Layers
In 2025, it is fashionable to cut the hair in layers. The most versatile option is long hair with slight layers. They are easy to style and look very elegant.
But more contrasting layering is also on trend. For example, 3-tiered layers with noticeable short strands near the face. It looks most interesting on long, thick, straight hair.
Bob haircut
There is an option for fans of short haircuts as well. More precisely, there are many variations of the bob hairstyle, which has already become a classic. Old Hollywood-style curls, French bob, ultra-short bob — this is just a small part of how you can play with this ever-fashionable hairstyle.
Also, you can experiment with extravagant versions. For example, combine a bob and a pixie or dye your hair in different bright colors.
